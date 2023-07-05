Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to host Richmond Fed Bank president

Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, will be the keynote speaker at the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Outlook event July 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Barkin will speak on the current state of inflation in the United States and take questions from the audience at Anne Arundel Community College, 101 College Pkwy., in Arnold.

Eric Lascelles, the chief economist for RBC Global Asset Management Inc., will also speak on his views of the U.S. economy. Lascelles maintains the firm’s global economic forecast and advises its portfolio managers on key themes and risks and is a frequent media commentator on global economic and financial trends, appearing regularly on CNBC, BNN and other networks.