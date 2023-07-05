Greenspring Advisors to award $100K in grant program

Daily Record Staff//July 5, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 5, 2023

Towson-based Greenspring Advisors Wednesday announced it will award $100,000 through its 2023 Greenspring Grant Program.

Companies can apply for a grant through July 31 from the program, which was formed in 2012 to support the mission of local nonprofits.

The program is administered completely by Greenspring Advisors employees to organizations providing services dedicated to economic and workforce development to underserved communities and youth and has awarded $450,000 to date.

To apply for a grant, go to https://greenspringadvisors.com/about/giving/grant-program/grant-program-application/

Established in 2004, Greenspring Advisors is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in holistic, progressive and unbiased investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations and endowments as well as wealth management services including financial planning for private investors.

Greenspring is one of the top five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland and operates offices in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

 

