Maryland Insurance Administration to open Virtual Disaster Center

The Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA) will open its Virtual Disaster Center on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. to help anyone with insurance-related issues or questions about damage from severe weather events that have recently affected Maryland.

In the center, Maryland residents can ask general insurance questions or meet one-on-one with a MIA representative in a private breakout room.

To contact the center, call 410-468-2000, 1-800-492-6116 (toll free) or 1-800-735-2258 (TTY) or go online to https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1609113971.

The MIA is an independent state agency charged with regulating Maryland’s $46 billion insurance industry.