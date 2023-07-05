Maryland Insurance Administration to open Virtual Disaster Center

Daily Record Staff//July 5, 2023

Home>Government>

Maryland Insurance Administration to open Virtual Disaster Center

Maryland Insurance Administration to open Virtual Disaster Center

By Daily Record Staff

//July 5, 2023

The Maryland Insurance Administration (MIA) will open its Virtual Disaster Center on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. to help anyone with insurance-related issues or questions about damage from severe weather events that have recently affected Maryland.

In the center, Maryland residents can ask general insurance questions or meet one-on-one with a MIA representative in a private breakout room.

To contact the center, call 410-468-2000, 1-800-492-6116 (toll free) or 1-800-735-2258 (TTY) or go online to https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1609113971.

The MIA is an independent state agency charged with regulating Maryland’s $46 billion insurance industry.

-

Related Content

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Feb. 27, 2023, in Annapolis about Moore's proposal to accelerate an increase of the state's minimum wage to $15 in October, instead of waiting until 2025 and indexing future increases annually to inflation. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. officials respond to another mass shooting, pledge to end gun violence

With three people dead and dozens injured following two mass shootings in three days, Maryland state officials[...]

July 5, 2023

As Md. plans new medical leave program, business groups express concerns

As Maryland regulators continue to develop the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, busin[...]

June 30, 2023

Md. university leaders lament affirmative action ruling but reaffirm commitment to diversity

Maryland universities are speaking out against the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down affirmative action a[...]

June 29, 2023
Tom Vilsack, U.S. secretary of agriculture, addresses a gathering at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market on June 15, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

$115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states, including Md.

Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states, including Maryland, will receive $115 million in grants, the [...]

June 29, 2023

Frederick mayor named president-elect of Maryland Municipal League

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor was named president-elect of the Maryland Municipal League for its 2023-202[...]

June 28, 2023

FBI, Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate re...

A Senate report says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount[...]

June 27, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Feb. 27, 2023, in Annapolis about Moore's proposal to accelerate an increase of the state's minimum wage to $15 in October, instead of waiting until 2025 and indexing future increases annually to inflation. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. officials respond to another mass shooting, pledge to end gun violence

5/7/2023

Md. board awards $2.9M to man pardoned in 1981 double murder

5/7/2023

Columbia ranked among top places to live, raise a family

5/7/2023

Judicial discipline panel reprimands St. Mary’s County Orphans’ Cour[...]

3/7/2023
New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Maryland community colleges attempt to recover from enrollment declines

3/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Trump attorney gives up his law license as states weigh disciplining him for fal[...]

5/7/2023

Legitimacy of ‘customer’ in Supreme Court gay rights case raises eth[...]

5/7/2023

Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the o[...]

5/7/2023

The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

3/7/2023

US measure would ban products containing mineral mined with child labor in Congo

3/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar