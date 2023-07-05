Md. board awards $2.9M to man pardoned in 1981 double murder

Madeleine O'Neill//July 5, 2023

By Madeleine O'Neill

//July 5, 2023

John Huffington and Ropes & Gray partner Chong S. Park speak at a news conference on Nov. 9, 2021.

Three of Maryland’s most powerful political figures stood to applaud a onetime death-row prisoner Wednesday as they awarded the man $2.9 million for the more than 30 years he spent wrongfully incarcerated for murder.

The exoneree, John Huffington, was recognized by Gov. Wes Moore, who sits on Maryland’s Board of Public Works along with Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

“Your presence here today frankly serves as a reminder that our state hasn’t always gotten it right, but we are going to keep searching to make sure that we do,” Moore said.

Huffington received the money under the Walter Lomax Act, a 2021 law that standardized how Maryland pays the wrongfully convicted. He won a full pardon from then-Gov. Larry Hogan in January, which made him eligible to be paid for the time he spent behind bars.

Huffington was originally sentenced to death in a 1981 double murder out of Harford County; he was later resentenced to life in prison, where he served 32 years before being freed in 2013.

That’s when a judge granted Huffington’s petition for a writ of actual innocence and ordered a new trial in the killings after DNA testing excluded Huffington as a source of hair samples found at the crime scene.

The prosecution had accused Huffington and another man, Deno Kanaras, in the deaths of Joseph Hudson and Diane Becker, saying that the two men killed the couple after buying cocaine from Hudson on Memorial Day weekend in 1981. Kanaras, who was also convicted of murder and served 27 years in prison, was a key witness against Huffington.

In 2017, in order to avoid a new trial and the possibility of another life sentence, Huffington entered an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree murder. The deal allowed Huffington to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that a plea was in his best interest. He received two consecutive life sentences with all suspended but the 32 years he had already served.

Huffington in 2018 filed a complaint against Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly, who prosecuted the murder case. Maryland Bar Counsel investigated the case and brought ethics charges against Cassilly, who was ultimately disbarred in 2021.

The Maryland Supreme Court, then called the Maryland Court of Appeals, unanimously agreed to disbar Cassilly for having withheld a potentially exculpatory report from Huffington’s defense and for other acts of dishonesty.

The high court found that Cassilly intentionally withheld and misrepresented an FBI report that raised significant questions about testimony from FBI Agent Michael Malone, who said in 1983 that hair samples from the crime scene matched Huffington’s hair on a microscopic level.

Cassilly went on to make misleading and false statements about the report’s contents as Huffington continued to try and prove his innocence, the court found. Cassilly retired as Harford County’s top prosecutor in 2019, two years before he was disbarred.

