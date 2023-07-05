Md. officials respond to another mass shooting, pledge to end gun violence

With three people dead and dozens injured following two mass shootings in three days, Maryland state officials on Wednesday continued to decry gun violence and promised to prevent it.

After two people were killed and 28 wounded — many of whom were younger than 18 — in what is believed to be a multiperson shooting during a holiday weekend event in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, a 14-year old boy was killed and six others were injured in a Fourth of July block party in Salisbury.

The incidents were among several fatal shootings across the country over the holiday weekend that killed more than a dozen people and wounded nearly 60, according to The Associated Press.

There were nine people, including two children, wounded in a mass shooting in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday.

In a statement on the shooting in Salisbury, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said that his administration “will not stop in our mission to prevent tragic acts of violence like the one we have witnessed.”

Moore, a Democrat, was late to the Board of Public Works meeting he was scheduled to convene Wednesday. He was speaking on the phone with Republican Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano about the Salisbury shooting.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, who chairs the meetings in the governor’s absence, stepped in and began by speaking about the recent violence in the state, urging people to continue pushing for change.

“I know the solutions don’t seem like they’re out there, but they’re out there. And we need to hear from every one of you on how we can keep our young people safe,” Miller said. “They shouldn’t lose their lives so senselessly.”

Upon joining the meeting, Moore said the state has spent far too much time dealing with gun violence and not made enough progress, adding that “it’s not fair and it’s not right and it’s gonna stop.

“We live in communities and we serve communities that should be known for the greatness that they’re developing, for the entrepreneurs that they’re fostering, for the communities that they’re building and for the futures that they’re molding,” Moore said. “And not be known [for] and synonymous with gun violence.”

The first-term governor has sought to present a new, unified method for quelling a surge of violence that says he inherited from former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

In June, Moore said the state would use federal funding to improve summer employment programs for at-risk youth in Prince George’s, Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, and Baltimore city — five jurisdictions that he said account for about three out of every four youth violence referrals in Maryland.

Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vincent Schiraldi said in June that his department would be forming a rapid service and intervention program with daily life coaching for 25 children in Baltimore city and Baltimore County who are “at the highest risk of shooting someone or being shot.”

Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who represented Brooklyn during her eight years as a state delegate, joined Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other elected officials on Tuesday to demonstrate state and local solidarity in combating gun violence.

Lierman said during the Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday that she hopes the rest of Maryland will get to know Brooklyn as more than a statistic, as a neighborhood defined by its peoples’ resiliency and resolve.

“Despite horrible housing conditions, slum landlords, failing infrastructure, food deserts, rows of empty tree pits, gun violence and being physically cut off from the rest of the city, these families show up again and again,” Lierman said. “Honestly, they’re my heroes. They inspire me every day.

“My heart goes out to all the victims, their families and the entire community,” she said. “I am so, so sorry that this happened, and none of us will rest until justice is served.”