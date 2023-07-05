SunCloud Health expands with mental health outpatient center in Gaithersburg

SunCloud Health, an Illinois-based company in comprehensive mental health care for individuals with co-occurring disorders, is set to open an outpatient center in Gaithersburg this summer, its first outside the state of Illinois.

The new center will offer a range of services, including a partial hospitalization program (PHP), an intensive outpatient program (IOP), and outpatient therapy. The center treats adults of all genders with co-occurring mood disorders, eating disorders, addiction, and trauma.

The new Gaithersburg center will facilitate PHP with seven hours of programming, five days a week, and IOP with 3.5 hours of programming, five days a week. It will also offer long-term outpatient group therapy for alumni.

SunCloud Health’s multidisciplinary team includes board-certified adult and adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists, licensed social workers, certified eating disorder specialists, certified alcohol and drug counselors, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, art therapists and yoga therapists.

SunCloud Health is an integrated, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization and residential treatment center in Illinois with facilities in Northbrook, Naperville and Chicago.