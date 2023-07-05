UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center earns gold level ‘Safe Sleep’ recertification

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center received the gold level “Safe Sleep” recertification from Cribs for Kids.

This is the second time the hospital has met the standard for receiving gold level certification.

Ensuring hospital care teams and families have the resources to promote safe sleep practices is important as it helps reduce the risk of sudden infant death, accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed and unsafe sleep injuries for infants. The American Academic of Pediatrics reported that the rate of SIDs increased 15% between 2019 to 2020, moving from the fourth to the third leading cause of infant death in the United States.

Cribs for Kids is a nationally recognized organization dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths through education, awareness and the provision of safe sleep resources.

To achieve recertification, the hospital underwent evaluation, including a review of its staff education, policy implementation and community outreach initiatives. UM BWMC’s educational program contains information and resources for both team members and families.

The program includes training sessions, informational materials and individualized guidance to ensure that all caregivers have a deep understanding of safe sleep practices. UM BWMC also collaborates with community organizations and local healthcare providers to offer educational outreach programs such as Nest to Nurture, a prenatal education program that promotes healthy pregnancies for parents to be and safe and well beginnings for their babies.