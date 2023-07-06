Amazon lawsuit a waste of resources

Commentary://July 6, 2023

Home>Columns>

Amazon lawsuit a waste of resources

Amazon lawsuit a waste of resources

By Commentary:

//July 6, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon for allegedly tricking customers into signing up for the company’s Prime membership and making it difficult to cancel that subscription service, providing expedited free shipping and access to its streaming entertainment service. You’re right if this strikes you as an odd fight for the FTC to pick.

Prime has  148.6 million members. Amazon is among the highest-rated companies for favorability and trustworthiness, according to multiple polls. Last year, JPMorgan estimated the actual value of the $14.99 monthly, or $139 annual Prime subscription, is as much as $1,000. Even at the apex of stress on the company, while most of America was stuck at home for fear of COVID-19, customer dissatisfaction was still low and mostly stemmed from shipping delays.

The FTC’s specific accusations against the world’s largest online retailer are no less strange. In court documents, the agency claims that Amazon “has knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in its Amazon Prime service” and “used manipulative, coercive or deceptive user-interface designs known as ‘dark patterns’ to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically renewing Prime subscriptions.”

Dark patterns are website design elements intended to lead users toward certain choices. In this case, those preferred outcomes are subscribing to and not canceling Prime membership.

To be sure, Amazon tries to persuade its users to join Prime. It also seeks to make that process easy for aspiring subscribers via website design choices, but that is far from illegal. Consumers are urged to join rewards programs at the grocery store in return for similar savings in the brick-and-mortar world with little objection from regulators.

Besides, a hefty 35 percent of Amazon customers do not enroll in Prime. As the learning curve for online commerce flattens with users’ experience, claims of consumers being “dupes” are increasingly unconvincing.

The FTC’s twin grievance that Amazon used “dark patterns — manipulative design elements that trick users into making decisions they would not otherwise have made,” to make canceling Prime membership unacceptably difficult is equally exaggerated.

It takes six clicks to cancel a Prime subscription. Those six clicks may be performed from the comfort of your home at any time, without a fee or filing out additional forms. Furthermore, the change in your account status will be reflected immediately.

You won’t receive those same conveniences when applying for a passport, obtaining a TSA pre-check or even filing comments for the FTC. To be persnickety, that last task requires one more additional click than unsubscribing from Prime. Regulatory agencies that live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

While the FTC is using its limited resources to litigate a solution in search of harm, the agency’s own report found consumers lost almost $8.8 billion to actual fraud in 2022. That’s up more than 30 percent from the previous year.

The FTC’s consumer protection bureau would be wise to leave the details of a home-delivery e-commerce service alone and turn their attention to these more legitimate and urgent matters.

Thankfully, some in Congress have come to the same conclusion in their oversight of the agency. Despite the FTC’s recent request for a 40 percent increase in their budget for 2024, House appropriators decided instead to reduce funding by $53.4 million. It is hoped a harsh rebuke to their bottom line will refocus the FTC’s attention on protecting consumers from genuine fraud.

This senseless case against Amazon is a perfect and cautionary example of an agency acting to grow its scope of power on the taxpayer dime. Millions of customers benefit from Prime, but no good will come from meritless regulatory actions.

Consumers need less government meddling and more quality-of-life-enhancing innovations from the private sector. And the FTC needs something better to do.

Jessica Melugin is the director of the Center for Technology and Innovation at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

 

e

Related Content

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs — here’s w...

Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty a[...]

July 6, 2023

Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back

The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the c[...]

July 6, 2023
Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Jan. 13, 2023. Employers are increasingly posting salary ranges for job openings, even in states where it's not mandated by law, according to analysts with employment sites. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market

WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the Amer[...]

July 6, 2023

Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other

Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company's workers broke down early[...]

July 5, 2023

Sheetz to roll back gas prices for Independence Day

Sheetz, a major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, Monday announced it will celebrate Independence[...]

July 3, 2023

The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

WASHINGTON — Seeking a valid U.S. passport for that 2023 trip? Buckle up, wishful traveler, for a very diffe[...]

July 3, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. public defender, legislators raise awareness of expungement, cannabis law ch[...]

6/7/2023

Md. counties expand rural broadband with $92M from state

6/7/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Feb. 27, 2023, in Annapolis about Moore's proposal to accelerate an increase of the state's minimum wage to $15 in October, instead of waiting until 2025 and indexing future increases annually to inflation. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. officials respond to another mass shooting, pledge to end gun violence

5/7/2023

Md. board awards $2.9M to man pardoned in 1981 double murder

5/7/2023

Columbia ranked among top places to live, raise a family

5/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in [...]

6/7/2023

Long-term mortgage rate climbs to 6.81%, highest level since November

6/7/2023

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards program[...]

6/7/2023

Judge’s order limiting government contact with social media operators rais[...]

6/7/2023

Wisconsin governor’s 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long his[...]

6/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar