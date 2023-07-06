Anchor Technologies to provide small business cybersecurity through Md. program

Daily Record Staff//July 6, 2023

Columbia-based Anchor Technologies Thursday announced a collaboration with the state of Maryland to provide cybersecurity services for small businesses through the state’s Small Business Cybersecurity Resilience in Maryland (SCRIM) program.

Anchor Technologies will use its myCYPR cyber risk management platform to assess and remediate cyber risk for participating organizations. Using comprehensive assessment methodologies, myCYPR will facilitate security scans of participants’ existing cybersecurity systems.

The SCRIM program was created with Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program funds from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Under the oversight of the Maryland Department of Commerce, the program includes employee training and direct services for small businesses to help them mitigate future cyber-attacks. Small retail, restaurants, finance, healthcare, or manufacturing businesses are eligible participants.

