Ravenell avoids prison as 4th Circuit allows last-minute bail

Madeleine O'Neill//July 6, 2023

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday granted Baltimore attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell bail while his appeal is pending. The stay came just one day before Ravenell was set to report to prison to begin his sentence of four years and nine months for the money laundering charge. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

By Madeleine O'Neill

//July 6, 2023

Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell will be able to avoid federal prison while he continues appealing his money laundering conviction.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday granted Ravenell bail while his appeal is pending. The stay came just one day before Ravenell was set to report to prison to begin his sentence of four years and nine months for the money laundering charge.

The decision is unusual because the 4th Circuit previously denied Ravenell’s request for bail during his appeal. Ravenell asked again because he is seeking a review by the full 4th Circuit after a three-judge panel affirmed his conviction in April.

A federal jury convicted Ravenell of money laundering in December 2021. The government accused Ravenell of helping to launder nearly $2 million in drug money on behalf of a former criminal defense client who ran a marijuana trafficking organization.

Ravenell’s lawyers have argued on appeal that jurors should have been instructed on the five-year statute of limitations for money laundering so that they could weigh whether the alleged conspiracy ended before that time period began.

A three-judge panel rejected that argument and upheld Ravenell’s conviction earlier this year.

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, who authored the majority opinion, wrote that Ravenell’s proposed statute of limitations instructions were legally incorrect and that the defense offered no affirmative evidence that he withdrew from the money laundering conspiracy before July 2014, when the statute of limitations period began.

The panel split 2-1 on the decision. Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory dissented and wrote that he would have granted Ravenell a new trial based on the statute of limitations issue.

“To characterize Ravenell’s proffered instruction as incorrect thus puts form over functions in a manner that promotes injustice,” the chief judge wrote in his dissent.

Ravenell is now waiting to hear whether the full 4th Circuit will hear the case en banc. The government has opposed that request and opposed Ravenell’s requests for bail.

The three judges on the panel that heard Ravenell’s case agreed to grant him bail while he awaits a decision from the 4th Circuit, according to Thursday’s order.

This story may be updated.

