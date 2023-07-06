Ravenell avoids prison as 4th Circuit allows last-minute bail

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday granted Baltimore attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell bail while his appeal is pending. The stay came just one day before Ravenell was set to report to prison to begin his sentence of four years and nine months for the money laundering charge. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell will be able to avoid federal prison while he continues appealing his money laundering conviction.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday granted Ravenell bail while his appeal is pending. The stay came just one day before Ravenell was set to report to prison to begin his sentence of four years and nine months for the money laundering charge.

The decision is unusual because the 4th Circuit previously denied Ravenell’s request for bail during his appeal. Ravenell asked again because he is seeking a review by the full 4th Circuit after a three-judge panel affirmed his conviction in April.

A federal jury convicted Ravenell of money laundering in December 2021. The government accused Ravenell of helping to launder nearly $2 million in drug money on behalf of a former criminal defense client who ran a marijuana trafficking organization.

Ravenell’s lawyers have argued on appeal that jurors should have been instructed on the five-year statute of limitations for money laundering so that they could weigh whether the alleged conspiracy ended before that time period began.

A three-judge panel rejected that argument and upheld Ravenell’s conviction earlier this year.