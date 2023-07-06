Builders Design to open new location in Frederick

Daily Record Staff//July 6, 2023

Home>Montgomery County>

Builders Design to open new location in Frederick

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet of space. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

Builders Design to open new location in Frederick

By Daily Record Staff

//July 6, 2023

Residential design firm Builders Design LLC has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 15,641 square feet of space at Arcadia Business Park, a 61-acre business community in Frederick.

The Gaithersburg-based company plans to open the new location this fall at 4754 Arcadia Drive, to service customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region and extending into North and South Carolina.

Danny Foit, leasing representative for St. John Properties, represented the landlord and Lance Schwarz and Brady Thompson of NAI Michael represented the client in this transaction.

Builders Design provides interior design consultation and execution to residential homebuilders, commercial real estate owners and the hospitality and active adult industries. The company provides advice for the overall theme, visual appeal, and functionality of a space, including the choice of furniture, paint, flooring and finishes for model homes, sales centers, clubhouses and other common areas. The group also produces and disseminates original research on the interior design sector.

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet of space.

It is positioned near major highways including Interstates 270 and 70, US 15 and MD Route 355 that provide immediate access to points throughout Frederick, the suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, as well as northern Virginia.

p

Related Content

Abt Associates continues fight to control tuberculosis in Uzbekistan

Rockville-based global consulting and research firm Abt Associates will continue its work to reduce tubercu[...]

July 5, 2023

SunCloud Health expands with mental health outpatient center in Gaithersburg

SunCloud Health, an Illinois-based company in comprehensive mental health care for individuals with co-occurri[...]

July 5, 2023
New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Maryland community colleges attempt to recover from enrollment declines

As Maryland community colleges recover from a decline in enrollment over the past decade, reaching a low in 20[...]

July 3, 2023

Katie Ledecky keeps on rolling more than a decade after her 1st Olympic gold

Katie Ledecky will concede that a few things have changed over her long career at the top of swimming.

June 28, 2023

Bethesda site of historic Black cemetery can be sold without court approval, Md. appeals court rules

Montgomery County's housing commission is free to sell land containing a historic Black cemetery without first[...]

June 28, 2023

Maryland partnership secures $25M grant investment in trail network

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to a regional partnership in Maryland inves[...]

June 28, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. public defender, legislators raise awareness of expungement, cannabis law ch[...]

6/7/2023

Md. counties expand rural broadband with $92M from state

6/7/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Feb. 27, 2023, in Annapolis about Moore's proposal to accelerate an increase of the state's minimum wage to $15 in October, instead of waiting until 2025 and indexing future increases annually to inflation. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. officials respond to another mass shooting, pledge to end gun violence

5/7/2023

Md. board awards $2.9M to man pardoned in 1981 double murder

5/7/2023

Columbia ranked among top places to live, raise a family

5/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in [...]

6/7/2023

Long-term mortgage rate climbs to 6.81%, highest level since November

6/7/2023

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards program[...]

6/7/2023

Judge’s order limiting government contact with social media operators rais[...]

6/7/2023

Wisconsin governor’s 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long his[...]

6/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar