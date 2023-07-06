Builders Design to open new location in Frederick

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet of space. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

Residential design firm Builders Design LLC has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 15,641 square feet of space at Arcadia Business Park, a 61-acre business community in Frederick.

The Gaithersburg-based company plans to open the new location this fall at 4754 Arcadia Drive, to service customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region and extending into North and South Carolina.

Danny Foit, leasing representative for St. John Properties, represented the landlord and Lance Schwarz and Brady Thompson of NAI Michael represented the client in this transaction.

Builders Design provides interior design consultation and execution to residential homebuilders, commercial real estate owners and the hospitality and active adult industries. The company provides advice for the overall theme, visual appeal, and functionality of a space, including the choice of furniture, paint, flooring and finishes for model homes, sales centers, clubhouses and other common areas. The group also produces and disseminates original research on the interior design sector.

Arcadia Business Park is located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive. The business community currently features four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet of space.

It is positioned near major highways including Interstates 270 and 70, US 15 and MD Route 355 that provide immediate access to points throughout Frederick, the suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, as well as northern Virginia.