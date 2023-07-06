Columbia IT firm one of top MSPs in annual ranking

Daily Record Staff//July 6, 2023

Epoch Inc., a Columbia-based managed IT service provider, was ranked 53rd in the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, an annual report from the B2B firm which offers analysis, commentary, research, market insight, information and news in the technology and telecommunications industries.

Epoch earned the designation of “Elite Managed Service Provider.” The annual rankings identify the industry’s best-in-class MSPs worldwide via a thorough examination of business processes, service excellence, innovation and recurring revenue.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. They rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs operational maturity, operational efficiency, and commitment to service excellence along with innovation and financial performance as-well as long-term health and viability.

