Long-term mortgage rate climbs to 6.81%, highest level since November

Associated Press//July 6, 2023

Home>More News>

Long-term mortgage rate climbs to 6.81%, highest level since November

A sign stands in front of a new homes under construction site May 5, 2022 in Northbrook, Ill. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reported The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed to a new high for the year this week, hitting 6.81%. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Long-term mortgage rate climbs to 6.81%, highest level since November

By Associated Press

//July 6, 2023

LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed to a new high for the year this week, pushing up borrowing costs for homebuyers already facing heightened competition in a housing market short on homes.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.81% from 6.71% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.30%.

It’s the second consecutive week of higher rates, lifting the average rate to its highest level since it surged to 7.08% in early November. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already unaffordable to many Americans.

“These high rates combined with low inventory continue to price many potential homebuyers out of the market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

The latest uptick in mortgage rates follows a sharp upward move in the 10-year Treasury yield, which climbed above 4% this week for the first time since early March. More surprisingly hot jobs data Thursday pushed yields on the 10-year Treasury to 4.05% from 3.94% late Wednesday, which will influence mortgage rates and other important loans.

Mortgage rates don’t necessarily mirror the Fed’s rate increases, but tend to track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Fed does with interest rates can influence rates on home loans.

Beginning with its first hike in March 2022, the Fed has lifted its benchmark interest rate to about 5.1%, its highest level in 16 years, before forgoing a hike at its meeting of policymakers last month.

But the economy has been surprisingly resilient despite the Fed’s rate hikes, defying long-standing forecasts of a recession. A measure of the economy’s growth in the first three months of the year was sharply upgraded last week to a solid annual pace of 2%, from a previous estimate of 1.3%.

And recent data from the government showed a mixed picture of inflation. Lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs are helping to cool inflation, but persistently high “core” prices, a category that excludes volatile food and energy costs, remain elevated.

Some Fed officials wanted to raise rates last month, according to minutes from the June meeting released Wednesday. The minutes echoed previous comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank will likely keep raising rates this year, with a hike at its next meeting later this month considered highly likely.

On Friday, the U.S. government will report its latest monthly update on hiring across the economy, as well as how much wages are rising for workers. It’s one of the last big pieces of data left before the Federal Reserve meets next on interest rate policy.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage remains more than double what it was two years ago, when ultra-low rates spurred a wave of home sales and refinancing. The far higher rates now are contributing to the low level of available homes by discouraging homeowners who locked in those lower borrowing costs two years ago from selling.

The dearth of properties on the market is also a key reason home sales have been slow this year. Last month, sales of previously occupied U.S. homes were down 20.4% from as year earlier, marking 10 consecutive months of annual declines of 20% or more, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, also rose this week, climbing to 6.24% from 6.06% last week. A year ago, it averaged 4.45%, Freddie Mac said.

Alex Veiga writes for The Associated Press

l

Related Content

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs — here’s w...

Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty a[...]

July 6, 2023

Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back

The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the c[...]

July 6, 2023
Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Jan. 13, 2023. Employers are increasingly posting salary ranges for job openings, even in states where it's not mandated by law, according to analysts with employment sites. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market

WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the Amer[...]

July 6, 2023

Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other

Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company's workers broke down early[...]

July 5, 2023

Sheetz to roll back gas prices for Independence Day

Sheetz, a major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, Monday announced it will celebrate Independence[...]

July 3, 2023

The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

WASHINGTON — Seeking a valid U.S. passport for that 2023 trip? Buckle up, wishful traveler, for a very diffe[...]

July 3, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. public defender, legislators raise awareness of expungement, cannabis law ch[...]

6/7/2023

Md. counties expand rural broadband with $92M from state

6/7/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Feb. 27, 2023, in Annapolis about Moore's proposal to accelerate an increase of the state's minimum wage to $15 in October, instead of waiting until 2025 and indexing future increases annually to inflation. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. officials respond to another mass shooting, pledge to end gun violence

5/7/2023

Md. board awards $2.9M to man pardoned in 1981 double murder

5/7/2023

Columbia ranked among top places to live, raise a family

5/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in [...]

6/7/2023

Long-term mortgage rate climbs to 6.81%, highest level since November

6/7/2023

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards program[...]

6/7/2023

Judge’s order limiting government contact with social media operators rais[...]

6/7/2023

Wisconsin governor’s 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long his[...]

6/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar