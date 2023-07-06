Md. Public Service Commission installs new leadership

Energy industry veteran Frederick H. Hoover was sworn as chair of the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) July 5, taking the reins of the state’s utility regulator for a five-year term.

Hoover was appointed to the post by Gov. Wes Moore and was confirmed by the Maryland Senate in April 2023. He most recently served as assistant people’s counsel in the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, representing residential consumers of public utilities, retail energy suppliers and other entities before the commission, courts and federal agencies.

Hoover served as director of the Maryland Energy Administration for more than seven years, responsible for coordinating energy policy for the state of Maryland. He subsequently held positions as director of both MEA’s Division of Energy Programs and Division of Renewable Energy. He is a former senior director of the National Association of State Energy Officials, where he directed the electricity policy program including the fuel and grid aspects of both transmission and distribution networks including modernization, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

He was a founding board member of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, the first Maryland-based environmental organization to hold elected officials at the state legislative and executive level accountable for environmental issues through voting scorecards, endorsements and direct campaign activities to elect environmentally responsible officials in Maryland. He is also a member of the Maryland Cybersecurity Council.

A resident of Annapolis, Hoover earned his law degree from the University of Baltimore and a bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint Mary’s College. He also completed Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Education Program in Economics and Environment.

Bonnie A. Suchman was also appointed to the PSC in mid-June 2023 by Moore and was sworn in on June 28. Suchman was most recently the owner of Suchman Law LLC and has more than 35 years of experience in the energy field, representing clients on a broad range of issues including transmission policy and regulation, reliability and cybersecurity, cross-border transmission permitting, distributed generation, and renewable energy financing mechanisms.

Prior to opening her own law firm, she was counsel at Troutman Pepper and was special counsel for electric utility restructuring at the Department of Energy. She had a principal role in the drafting of both the Clinton administration’s Comprehensive Electricity Competition Plan and the legislation implementing the provisions of the plan. She was also a senior attorney at the Edison Electric Institute and an associate at Webster & Fredrickson, a law firm representing the D.C. Public Service Commission.

A resident of Potomac, Suchman is a graduate of Bard College and the George Washington University Law School, and is a member of the District of Columbia and Maryland bars.

The Maryland PSC regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), certain water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire (sedans, limousines, buses, Uber, Lyft), taxicab companies (in Baltimore City and County, Charles County, Cumberland and Hagerstown) and bay pilot rates.