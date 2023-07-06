RASHEEN GORDON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//July 6, 2023

RASHEEN GORDON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

RASHEEN GORDON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

//July 6, 2023

Criminal law — Coram nobis relief — Pertinent information

Rasheen Gordon, appellant, appeals from the denial, by the Circuit Court for Washington County, of a “Petition for Cor[a]m Nobis Relief.”

-

