Reaffirming a commitment to diversity

Editorial Advisory Board//July 6, 2023

Home>Commentary>

Reaffirming a commitment to diversity

Reaffirming a commitment to diversity

By Editorial Advisory Board

//July 6, 2023

On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the use of race as a factor to consider in admissions to selective universities violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Notwithstanding some 45 years of precedent to the contrary, this is now the law of the land, and Maryland universities are obliged to comply with it. That said, we take heart from the statement from the University System of Maryland that its commitment to diversity as a “guiding principle” in its admissions policy will not change as a result of this decision.

USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman correctly pointed out that the decision neither rejects nor affirms Justice Lewis Powell’s 45-year-old assertion that student diversity is a compelling state interest, the constitutional foundation upon which affirmative action programs have long stood. We can only imagine the conversation within the Court that resulted in Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision to avoid that issue, but we welcome his forbearance.

Similarly, we welcome the chief justice’s acknowledgement that nothing in the Constitution prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life – though we appreciate Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissenting view that this dictum was “nothing but an attempt to put lipstick on a pig.”

With these two slender reeds to rely upon, plus a great deal of creativity and some additional funding, the USM and its constituent institutions will be able to fashion admissions policies that preserve the goal of diversity in admissions. We are heartened by the pledges to do just that, especially those coming from the two law schools. As Dean Renée McDonald Hutchins of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law said, “We view diversity in the legal profession as an imperative….

“Presently, the legal profession falls far behind other professions in reflecting the diversity of the general population. We believe it is our responsibility to ensure we are educating the next generation of lawyers with an eye toward closing that gap.”

Likewise, Dean Ronald Weich of the University of Baltimore School of Law called diversity a “core value” and pledged to “remain resolute in our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging….

“Our community is enriched by the varying experiences, cultures, talents and perspectives of our students, faculty and staff. A diverse educational environment is directly related to our success as an institution and essential in preparing our students to live and work in local, national, and international legal systems.”

Finally, we observe that a footnote in the majority opinion exempts the United States military academies from its ruling on the ground of “potentially distinct” but unspecified “interests” the academies may present. Sotomayor’s dissent correctly points out that “the same can be said of many other institutions,” specifically citing religious institutions that “rely on the use of race in their holistic admissions to further not just their academic goals, but also their religious missions.”

We submit that the professional mission of our law schools – to train lawyers who represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences – is no less critical to our democratic system than religious or even military missions.

While we recognize that law schools were not exempt from court’s opinion, we see diversity in legal education as mission-critical, and we are confident that the Maryland law schools agree.

Editorial Advisory Board members Arthur F. Fergenson and Debra G. Schubert did not participate in this opinion.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

James K. Archibald

Gary E. Bair

Andre M. Davis

Eric Easton

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Leigh Goodmark

Roland Harris

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

Susan F. Martielli

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.

 

t

Related Content

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs — here’s w...

Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty a[...]

July 6, 2023

Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back

The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the c[...]

July 6, 2023
Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Jan. 13, 2023. Employers are increasingly posting salary ranges for job openings, even in states where it's not mandated by law, according to analysts with employment sites. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market

WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the Amer[...]

July 6, 2023

Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other

Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company's workers broke down early[...]

July 5, 2023

Sheetz to roll back gas prices for Independence Day

Sheetz, a major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, Monday announced it will celebrate Independence[...]

July 3, 2023

The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans

WASHINGTON — Seeking a valid U.S. passport for that 2023 trip? Buckle up, wishful traveler, for a very diffe[...]

July 3, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. public defender, legislators raise awareness of expungement, cannabis law ch[...]

6/7/2023

Md. counties expand rural broadband with $92M from state

6/7/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Feb. 27, 2023, in Annapolis about Moore's proposal to accelerate an increase of the state's minimum wage to $15 in October, instead of waiting until 2025 and indexing future increases annually to inflation. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. officials respond to another mass shooting, pledge to end gun violence

5/7/2023

Md. board awards $2.9M to man pardoned in 1981 double murder

5/7/2023

Columbia ranked among top places to live, raise a family

5/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in [...]

6/7/2023

Long-term mortgage rate climbs to 6.81%, highest level since November

6/7/2023

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards program[...]

6/7/2023

Judge’s order limiting government contact with social media operators rais[...]

6/7/2023

Wisconsin governor’s 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long his[...]

6/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar