Reaffirming a commitment to diversity

On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the use of race as a factor to consider in admissions to selective universities violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Notwithstanding some 45 years of precedent to the contrary, this is now the law of the land, and Maryland universities are obliged to comply with it. That said, we take heart from the statement from the University System of Maryland that its commitment to diversity as a “guiding principle” in its admissions policy will not change as a result of this decision.

USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman correctly pointed out that the decision neither rejects nor affirms Justice Lewis Powell’s 45-year-old assertion that student diversity is a compelling state interest, the constitutional foundation upon which affirmative action programs have long stood. We can only imagine the conversation within the Court that resulted in Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision to avoid that issue, but we welcome his forbearance.

Similarly, we welcome the chief justice’s acknowledgement that nothing in the Constitution prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life – though we appreciate Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissenting view that this dictum was “nothing but an attempt to put lipstick on a pig.”

With these two slender reeds to rely upon, plus a great deal of creativity and some additional funding, the USM and its constituent institutions will be able to fashion admissions policies that preserve the goal of diversity in admissions. We are heartened by the pledges to do just that, especially those coming from the two law schools. As Dean Renée McDonald Hutchins of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law said, “We view diversity in the legal profession as an imperative….

“Presently, the legal profession falls far behind other professions in reflecting the diversity of the general population. We believe it is our responsibility to ensure we are educating the next generation of lawyers with an eye toward closing that gap.”

Likewise, Dean Ronald Weich of the University of Baltimore School of Law called diversity a “core value” and pledged to “remain resolute in our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging….

“Our community is enriched by the varying experiences, cultures, talents and perspectives of our students, faculty and staff. A diverse educational environment is directly related to our success as an institution and essential in preparing our students to live and work in local, national, and international legal systems.”

Finally, we observe that a footnote in the majority opinion exempts the United States military academies from its ruling on the ground of “potentially distinct” but unspecified “interests” the academies may present. Sotomayor’s dissent correctly points out that “the same can be said of many other institutions,” specifically citing religious institutions that “rely on the use of race in their holistic admissions to further not just their academic goals, but also their religious missions.”

We submit that the professional mission of our law schools – to train lawyers who represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences – is no less critical to our democratic system than religious or even military missions.

While we recognize that law schools were not exempt from court’s opinion, we see diversity in legal education as mission-critical, and we are confident that the Maryland law schools agree.

Editorial Advisory Board members Arthur F. Fergenson and Debra G. Schubert did not participate in this opinion.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

James K. Archibald

Gary E. Bair

Andre M. Davis

Eric Easton

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Leigh Goodmark

Roland Harris

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

Susan F. Martielli

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.