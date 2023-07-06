Theradaptive awarded manufacturing assistance grant by Md. Stem Cell Research Fund

Daily Record Staff//July 6, 2023

Frederick-based biopharmaceutical firm Theradaptive was awarded a Manufacturing Assistance Program grant by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF), it was announced Thursday.

The grant will help the company develop its GMP manufacturing facility in Frederick, stimulating economic development in the state and bolstering Maryland’s reputation as a hub of biotechnological innovation.

Theradaptive seeks to significantly improve patient outcomes by producing targeted therapeutics that can be used to coat implants, devices, and injectable carriers. Its proprietary protein-engineering platform aims to provide greater efficacy, safety, and ease of use across multiple clinical indications including orthopedics, immuno-oncology and dental.

To date, the MSCRF has invested more than $177 million in the pursuit of accelerated stem cell research, cures, and commercialization. Their Manufacturing Assistance Program grant will support Theradaptive in increasing the production of their OsteoAdapt regenerative therapeutic product for spine and trauma repair in preparation for first-in-human clinical trials.

