Real property law — Foreclosure — Objection to ratification

In 2020, Brian T. Gallagher, appellee, acting as substitute trustee, filed an Order to Docket, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by David J. Simard, appellant. Simard filed a motion to stay or dismiss the foreclosure action, which was denied, and his property was ultimately sold at a foreclosure auction on December 14, 2021.

