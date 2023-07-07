DEVRON LAMONT HYNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

July 7, 2023

//July 7, 2023

Criminal procedure — Md. Rule 4-215 — Sufficiency of evidence

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County, at which he represented himself, Devron Lamont Hynson, appellant, was convicted of possession of CDS not marijuana, possession of CDS paraphernalia, identity fraud, making a false statement to an officer, and giving a false or fictitious name to a uniformed police officer attempting to determine the identity of a driver.

