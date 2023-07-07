Md. appeals court awards frozen pre-embryo to mother in divorce case

A divorcing couple’s earlier agreement to give their frozen pre-embryos a chance at life “no matter what” is binding even though the husband and wife have split, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled.

The Maryland Appellate Court awarded the last remaining pre-embryo to the wife, identified in the opinion as Jocelyn P., in an unreported decision that marked the second time the appeals court has weighed in on the couple’s dispute.

The new decision, issued last week, used a framework that the Appellate Court laid out for resolving frozen embryo disputes in a 2021 reported opinion.

The framework requires judges to first determine, if possible, whether the couple had ever expressed their intentions for their pre-embryos in case of divorce. If the judge cannot establish the couple’s intent, he or she must then balance the competing interests of the divorcing spouses.

During their divorce proceedings, Jocelyn P. sought to keep the pre-embryo and use it to give birth to a second child. The couple already had one child using in vitro fertilization and has one remaining pre-embryo still available.

The husband, Joshua P., wanted the remaining pre-embryo to be destroyed. He testified that he did not want Jocelyn to use the embryo to have another child, even if his parental rights were terminated, according to the Appellate Court opinion.

Jocelyn testified that she received grueling fertility treatments that required surgery, hormone injections with significant side effects, and “hundreds” of medical appointments that forced her to shift to part-time work. Her chances of giving birth if she starts over IVF anew are much smaller than if she uses the frozen pre-embryo, according to testimony from Jocelyn’s doctor.

Jocelyn also testified that the couple agreed their pre-embryos would be used “no matter what” because of their shared religious belief that life begins at conception. Joshua acknowledged they had agreed to give all of the embryos “a chance at life,” but said he didn’t consider the possibility of divorce when he made the agreement.

A judge on the Baltimore County Circuit Court ruled in favor of Joshua, finding that the couple did not specifically agree on what to do with their embryos in the event of divorce.

The Appellate Court reversed, finding that the spoken agreement remained binding even after the couple separated. Joshua did not testify that there were any conditions on the agreement to give the embryos a chance at life, nor did he rebut Jocelyn’s claim that the couple agreed to do so “no matter what.”

Jocelyn relied on that agreement when she decided to undergo invasive fertility treatments, the Appellate Court found. The court determined it did not need to balance Jocelyn and Joshua’s competing interests because the couple had expressed their intentions for the pre-embyros before their divorce.

“Although we are not unsympathetic to Joshua’s position, the fact that he now regrets entering into the parties’ oral agreement does not justify departing from its clear terms,” Judge Andrea M. Leahy wrote for the three-judge panel that considered the case.

“At bottom, Jocelyn and Joshua agreed to provide their gametic material with the firm understanding that every single one of their pre-embryos would be used. They certainly did so for the purpose of starting a family together, but no limitations were placed on their agreement to give each pre-embryo a chance at life.”

The panel also wrote that couples should agree on how to handle these contingencies and write down their wishes to avoid similar disputes, even if they are optimistic about their marriage.

The judges ordered the lower court to award Jocelyn the remaining pre-embryo and to schedule a “supplemental review hearing” to determine both parents’ rights and obligations if a second child is born.

“This is a big deal for parents,” said Shannon Boisseau, one of the attorneys who represented Jocelyn.

“What our court has done is really encourage the parties to reach an agreement, to talk about these really big issues so that hopefully they can resolve it without the court needing to get involved,” Boisseau said.

The Appellate Court’s earlier decision in the case provided a “rubric” that will help trial courts make more consistent decisions in the future, she said.

Attorney Debra B. Cruz, who also represented Jocelyn, called the decision “gratifying” after the years of difficult fertility treatments and painful divorce proceedings that Jocelyn endured.

“We’re just deeply gratified that the court agreed that she should have this opportunity,” Cruz said.

A lawyer for Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.