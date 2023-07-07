Novavax gets full approval from EU to market COVID-19 vaccine

Daily Record Staff//July 7, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 7, 2023

Novavax, Inc., a Gaithersburg-based, global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M adjuvant, has been granted full marketing authorization by the European Commission in the European Union (EU) for its COVID vaccine Nuvaxovid.

This decision follows positive opinion for a full marketing authorization from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency. The vaccine is now fully authorized for use as a primary series in individuals aged 12 and older and as a booster dose in adults aged 18 and older for the prevention of COVID-19. Nuvaxovid was originally granted a conditional marketing authorization in the EU for these indications.

The Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial demonstrated Nuvaxovid’s reassuring safety profile as well as efficacy as a primary series in adults, the immunogenicity and safety as a booster dose in adults, and the efficacy and safety as a primary series in individuals aged 12 and older.

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in more than 40 markets around the world. The trade name Nuvaxovid has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It has not been approved or licensed by the U.S. FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an emergency use authorization to prevent COVID-19 as a primary series in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is also authorized to provide a first booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom an FDA-authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted because they would otherwise not receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.

