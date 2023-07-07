Republicans call on Moore to convene special session to address gun violence

Republican lawmakers have called for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to convene a special legislative session to address gun violence after three people were killed and dozens injured in mass shootings at two block parties celebrating the Fourth of July.

Moore declined to rule it out.

“While there are no plans for a special session, the Moore-Miller administration is committed to working with the legislature to explore all possible options to curb the gun violence epidemic that has plagued Maryland for far too long,” Moore spokesman Carter Elliott IV said in a statement Friday.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said a special session would be for lawmakers to revisit a Republican-sponsored bill to increase penalties for gun-related offenses and set mandatory sentences for repeat offenders, and another that would make the theft of a handgun a felony in the state, rather than a misdemeanor.

Last session, neither bill made it out of the committee to which it was assigned for a final vote of passage.

In a tweet Friday, Hershey, a Republican, wrote, “A single-issue special session allows observation of lawmaking process to pass common[-]sense bills to get illegal guns off the streets and put repeat violent offenders in jail.

A special session would also spotlight “advocacy groups and legislators that oppose criminals being accountable for their actions,” Hershey wrote.

A 14-year old boy was killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Salisbury.

Days earlier, two people were killed and 28 wounded — many of whom were younger than 18 — during a weekend block party in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore.

Police on Friday arrested and charged a 17-year-old with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and having a handgun in a vehicle in connection with the Baltimore shooting.

Investigators have found bullet casings at the scene from more than a dozen guns, according to a report Friday from The Baltimore Banner.

“This wasn’t just a mass shooting, this was a warzone,” Hershey said in a phone interview.

With a Democratic supermajority in both chambers, state lawmakers last session tightened restrictions on who is eligible for a concealed carry permit and where people with a concealed carry permit can have their guns.

Moore said on MSNBC this week that, while the measures he has signed into law will make it more difficult for people to purchase guns, the issue at hand is the presence of illegal guns. Maryland, he said, needs Congress to act and help from neighboring states to prevent people from bringing guns over state lines.

He called gun violence “an absolute national crisis.”

A recent poll from Annapolis-based Gonzales Research & Media Services showed that 89% of those surveyed believe it should be a felony to possess a stolen firearm.

“If we called a special session to make the theft of a gun a felony, that’s something I’d support,” said House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy, a Republican.

But, Pippy said, he wouldn’t get behind a special session focusing on legislation to “erode concealed carry permits rights.”

A spokesman for House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

A spokesman for Senate President Bill Ferguson said “the laws are on the books,” and that the holiday weekend tragedies underscore the need for state and local governments, police departments and community organizations to work together to combat gun violence.

Speaking at a press conference after the Baltimore shooting, Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said, “we’ve done what we could at the state level to try and find ways for it to be harder to get guns into people’s hands.

“This is the problem with too many guns in too many hands of people that make life and death decisions,” Ferguson said. “It is not OK. Something has to give.”