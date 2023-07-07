Shore United Bank invests $10K in St. Michaels Community Center

Shore United Bank is helping to serve local children and adults with an investment of $10,000 supporting the St. Michaels Community Center’s capital campaign to renovate its aged building at 103 Railroad Ave., the center announced Friday.

The renovations began in late 2022 and are on schedule to be completed by the end of 2023.

The funding supports the Community Center’s total renovation of its World War II-era building that originally was a lumber warehouse. The renovated structure will include modern, well-equipped classrooms for after-school programs, summer camps, and adult education, along with a technology center to provide online classes offered by Chesapeake College and a home for a retail entrepreneurship training program.

SMCC Board Chair Langley Shook said additional charitable donations and grants are needed to reach the project’s fundraising goal of $4.5 million, which includes establishing an endowment fund to support the nonprofit’s growing operations.

SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe said the renovated center also will help to meet the expanding needs for the community center’s food distribution services, which now provide more than 2,200 weekly meals through the nonprofit’s Community Café and pantry. A modern commercial kitchen will be used for a new Culinary Arts & Hospitality Workforce Development Program.

During the year-long renovation, SMCC is operating temporarily from office space donated by Christ Church, St. Michaels, and leased space at 207 N. Talbot St. where the Community Café and pantry are open three days a week.

The St. Michaels Community Center’s mission is to serve, empower, and connect the community with year-round programs and activities for children, families and adults. Tax deductible donations to SMCC and sales proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop across the street on Railroad Ave. help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services, and community events for residents of St. Michaels and the Bay Hundred area.