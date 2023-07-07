TONY ANGELO EVANS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

TONY ANGELO EVANS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Pre-arrest silence — Illegal sentence

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Tony Angelo Evans, Jr., appellant, was convicted of first-degree assault; reckless endangerment; use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; wearing, carrying, or transporting a firearm on his person; and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. He was acquitted of attempted murder and attempted manslaughter.

