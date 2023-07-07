Tower Federal a Great Place to Work — again

Established in 1953, Tower Federal Credit Union is the largest in Maryland with more than $4.5 billion in assets. It provides a full array of financial products and services and serves more than 220,000 members worldwide. (File photo)

For the fifth consecutive year, Tower Federal Credit Union has been named a “great workplace” by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work (GPTW).

Richard Stafford, president and CEO of the Laurel-headquartered credit union, credits Tower’s outstanding team of employees and the credit union’s member-focused, people-oriented culture as the reason for the recognition.

Tower earned the credential based on extensive ratings provided by employees who participated in anonymous voluntary surveys. Employees cited a welcoming work atmosphere, flexible schedules, the ability to take time off when needed, high retention rates, excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement amongst the top reasons why Tower is a great place to work.

Consistently, the highest GPTW survey scores center around Tower’s philanthropic work environment and commitment to giving back to the local community, most notably through the TowerCares Foundation, which helps local military heroes, veterans and children in need.

Established in 1953, Tower is the largest federal credit union in Maryland with more than $4.5 billion in assets. It provides a full array of financial products and services and serves more than 220,000 members worldwide. Tower serves its local-area members with 12 branches in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s counties and four branches at Fort Meade, as well as online services and mobile banking at towerfcu.org.