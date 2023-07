Civil litigation — Breach of contract — Gross negligence

Tyboia Brown, appellant, sued Shorlock Home Inspections, LLC, appellee, for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and gross negligence in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. After the close of discovery, the court granted partial summary judgment in favor of Shorlock on the claims of breach of fiduciary duty and gross negligence.

