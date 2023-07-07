Workers at 7th Starbucks store in Md. vote to unionize, organizers say

Starbucks workers at the Route 40 store in Ellicott City have voted 12-7 to unionize, becoming the seventh store in Maryland to approve representation, organizers said Friday.

“Winning finally gives us a voice in what happens to our day to day at Starbucks,” Caitlyn Fleck, a barista at the store and an organizer for Starbucks Workers United, said in a news release.

At least 319 of Starbucks’ 9,265 company-operated U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late 2021, while 76 stores have voted against unionizing, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Workers are seeking guaranteed minimum hours, gender-neutral store bathrooms and safety improvements, among other things.

Starbucks doesn’t support unionization, and the effort has been contentious. Earlier this month, the company agreed to settle an NLRB complaint that it improperly blocked unionized employees from working shifts at University of Washington football games. The company agreed to back pay for 10 workers and also said it would inform current employees in the Seattle area that it won’t interfere with their right to organize.

Workers went on strike twice late last year and again in March ahead of the company’s annual meeting. But the strikes don’t appear to be impacting customer demand. Starbucks’ U.S. same-store sales were up 12% in the quarter ending April 2.