Workers at 7th Starbucks store in Md. vote to unionize, organizers say

Staff and Wire Reports//July 7, 2023

Home>Business>

Workers at 7th Starbucks store in Md. vote to unionize, organizers say

Workers at 7th Starbucks store in Md. vote to unionize, organizers say

By Staff and Wire Reports

//July 7, 2023

Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks’ employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, New York. (AP File Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Starbucks workers at the Route 40 store in Ellicott City have voted 12-7 to unionize, becoming the seventh store in Maryland to approve representation, organizers said Friday.

“Winning finally gives us a voice in what happens to our day to day at Starbucks,” Caitlyn Fleck, a barista at the store and an organizer for Starbucks Workers United, said in a news release.

At least 319 of Starbucks’ 9,265 company-operated U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late 2021, while 76 stores have voted against unionizing, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Workers are seeking guaranteed minimum hours, gender-neutral store bathrooms and safety improvements, among other things.

Starbucks doesn’t support unionization, and the effort has been contentious. Earlier this month, the company agreed to settle an NLRB complaint that it improperly blocked unionized employees from working shifts at University of Washington football games. The company agreed to back pay for 10 workers and also said it would inform current employees in the Seattle area that it won’t interfere with their right to organize.

Workers went on strike twice late last year and again in March ahead of the company’s annual meeting. But the strikes don’t appear to be impacting customer demand. Starbucks’ U.S. same-store sales were up 12% in the quarter ending April 2.

 

p

Related Content

US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June in sign of economy’s resilience

America’s employers pulled back on hiring but still delivered another month of solid gains in June, adding 2[...]

July 7, 2023

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs — here’s w...

Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty a[...]

July 6, 2023

Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back

The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the c[...]

July 6, 2023
Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Jan. 13, 2023. Employers are increasingly posting salary ranges for job openings, even in states where it's not mandated by law, according to analysts with employment sites. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market

WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the Amer[...]

July 6, 2023

Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other

Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company's workers broke down early[...]

July 5, 2023

Sheetz to roll back gas prices for Independence Day

Sheetz, a major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, Monday announced it will celebrate Independence[...]

July 3, 2023

Editors Picks

Workers at 7th Starbucks store in Md. vote to unionize, organizers say

7/7/2023

Md. public defender, legislators raise awareness of expungement, cannabis law ch[...]

6/7/2023

Md. counties expand rural broadband with $92M from state

6/7/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Feb. 27, 2023, in Annapolis about Moore's proposal to accelerate an increase of the state's minimum wage to $15 in October, instead of waiting until 2025 and indexing future increases annually to inflation. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Md. officials respond to another mass shooting, pledge to end gun violence

5/7/2023

Md. board awards $2.9M to man pardoned in 1981 double murder

5/7/2023

Commentary

More News

US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June in sign of economy[...]

7/7/2023

Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in [...]

6/7/2023

Long-term mortgage rate climbs to 6.81%, highest level since November

6/7/2023

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards program[...]

6/7/2023

Judge’s order limiting government contact with social media operators rais[...]

6/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar