WSSC workers secure 1st Teamsters contract

Daily Record Staff//July 7, 2023

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) workers represented by Teamsters Local 639 ratified their first contract, securing wage increases for more than 200 members.

Organizing at WSSC began in 2018, but the workers were initially ineligible for union membership. That changed after the passage of House Bill 1280, a Maryland law that amended the qualifications for union representation at WSSC. The 240 WSSC workers in Local 639 provide safe drinking water and wastewater management for several cities in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Teamsters Local 639 has represented workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Washington, Maryland, and Virginia since 1934.

