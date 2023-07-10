Albert Diaz Sunday became the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, the first Hispanic judge to serve as the circuit’s chief.

Diaz succeeds Judge Roger L. Gregory, who reached the end of his seven-year term. Gregory is staying on the circuit bench. By law, selection of the chief judge of a federal circuit or district court is based on seniority and age. The most senior active judge under the age of 65 is eligible to serve as chief judge for a term of up to seven years.

“Judge Gregory’s selfless leadership has ensured smooth sailing for the Court, even in the roughest of seas,” said Diaz about his predecessor. “He’s led with courage, conviction, compassion, clarity, and kindness. And he’s done so with self-effacing modesty, always deflecting praise, and lifting others up. I do not envy having to succeed him, even as I pledge to do my best.”

In 2010, President Barack Obama appointed Diaz to the 4th Circuit. From 2001 to 2009, he served on the North Carolina Superior Court bench, including service on North Carolina’s Business Court. He was previously in the U.S. Marines, where he served as a prosecutor, defense counsel, and appellate government counsel.

Diaz earned a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, his J.D. from the New York University School of Law, and an M.S. in Business Administration from Boston University.

In addition to hearing cases, Diaz now is the executive officer of the 4th Circuit and chair of the Judicial Council of the 4th Circuit, which oversees the administration of the Court of Appeals, as well as the federal trial and bankruptcy courts in the Districts of Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Diaz is also responsible for representing the 4th Circuit in biannual meetings of the Judicial Conference of the United States, the judiciary’s national policymaking body.