MacKenzie lands build-out contract for Haystack’s new lab at City Garage

Daily Record Staff//July 10, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 10, 2023

City Garage Science & Technology Center in south Baltimore. (Submitted Photo)

MacKenzie Contracting Company has won a contract to oversee the build-out for Haystack Oncology’s new U.S. base and laboratory R&D center, contained within a 20,000 square foot space at the City Garage Science & Technology Center in south Baltimore.

Haystack Oncology plans to relocate its workforce to the 135,000 square foot building at 101 W. Dickman Street and part of the mixed-use Baltimore Peninsula, in late 2023.

The company, founded by a team of Johns Hopkins University researchers, is relocating from the Remington section of Baltimore City.

Haystack Oncology, founded in 2021, is an early-stage oncology company focused on minimal residual disease testing to aid in the early, accurate detection of residual or recurring cancer and better inform therapy decisions. In April, Quest Diagnostics, the nation’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced plans to acquire Haystack Oncology. Quest completed its acquisition in June.

The new space at City Garage will feature an open office design with workstations and supporting offices as well as specialized clinical diagnostic, research, and sample processing labs. Mechanical and electrical systems will be configured within the space to support the unique electrical and HVAC requirements of the clinical-grade medical R&D testing performed at the company.

MacKenzie will work in conjunction with Hord Coplan Macht and Kovacs Whitney & Associates, Inc., who will provide architectural design and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design services for the project, respectively.

