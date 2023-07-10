Moore: Special session isn’t needed to address gun violence

Jack Hogan//July 10, 2023

By Jack Hogan

//July 10, 2023

Gov. Wes Moore speaks to reporters Friday outside the old shipyard shop at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, where US Wind is expected to begin building the bases for offshore wind turbines within the next few years.
“We don’t need to call a special session at this time to be able to address those things,” Gov. Wes Moore said Monday, when asked if he would call a special session to deal with gun violence in Baltimore. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday that he does not intend to convene a special legislative session to address gun violence, which Republican lawmakers have called for in the wake of a spate of gun violence in the state.

The governor said his administration is focused on keeping repeat violent offenders off of streets, stopping the illegal trafficking of guns and drugs into communities, and “lifting up” law enforcement by ensuring the state has a strong pipeline for the profession.

“We don’t need to call a special session at this time to be able to address those things,” Moore said to reporters.

Three people were killed and dozens were injured in mass shootings at two block parties celebrating the Fourth of July last week, including in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, where two people were killed and 28 wounded.

Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, late last week called on Moore to convene a special session to revisit a Republican-sponsored bill to increase penalties for gun-related offenses and set mandatory sentences for repeat offenders, and another that would make the theft of a handgun a felony in the state, rather than a misdemeanor.

Last session, neither piece of legislation — which Hershey called “common sense” bills — made it out of the committee to which it was assigned for a final vote of passage.

“It’s unfortunate the governor and Senate president have turned their backs on the people of Baltimore,” Hershey said in a statement to The Daily Record. “If a mass shooting occurred in a school, office building or shopping center we’d see immediate action aimed at strengthening gun control laws. But 30 people shot at [a] neighborhood party in their backyard is not horrific enough to warrant their attention for more than seven days.”

Moore’s administration last week had declined to rule out the possibility of a special session.

Spokesman Carter Elliott IV said in a statement on Friday that, “while there are no plans for a special session, the Moore-Miller administration is committed to working with the legislature to explore all possible options to curb the gun violence epidemic.”

Before Moore said to reporters that there wasn’t a need for a special session, state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who attended an event with Moore on Monday, said he believed the governor would support having one. Salling felt support was lacking from leaders in the legislature’s Democratic supermajority.

“We would hope that they will do one, but we see no movement whatsoever,” Salling said at the event, where Moore toured the old shipyard shop at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, where US Wind is expected to begin building the bases for offshore wind turbines within the next few years.

Moore said the decision to not convene a special session wasn’t a political one.

“It doesn’t matter to me what political party asked for whatever,” Moore said. “I don’t come from that system, I don’t come from a political background.”

