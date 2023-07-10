The Patuxent Partnership hosts 2023 Defense Summit

Daily Record Staff//July 10, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 10, 2023

The Patuxent Partnership welcomed more than 250 guests to the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California June 21 for its 2023 Defense Summit on Naval Aviation and National Security.

The event, the organization’s first full-day program since 2019, featured panel discussions and guest speakers from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership, opened the program which featured addresses from former U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the keynote address from Frederick “Jay” Stefany, the acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Research Development and Acquisition, and closing remarks from Tom Rudowski, deputy commander of Naval Air Systems Command.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit organization that works with government, industry, and academia. We are engaged in activities from advancing science and technology to growing the science, technology, engineering and math pipeline in southern Maryland.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]

U.S. Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md. kicks off The Patuxent Partnership’s 2023 Defense Summit, welcoming attendees and introducing Frederick “Jay” Stefany, the acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Research Development and Acquisition. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
Frederick “Jay” Stefany, the acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Research Development and Acquisition, delivers the keynote address at The Patuxent Partnership’s 2023 Defense Summit. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
The Patuxent Partnership’s 2023 Defense Summit drew more than 250 guests for a full-day program to hear featured speakers and participate in panel discussions. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
Bonnie Green, at lectern, executive director The Patuxent Partnership, introduces the topic, “U.S. Maritime Strategy and the South China Seas” with, from left, Capt. Paul Tortora (Ret.), director of the Center for Cyber Security Studies; Dr. Steven Wills, navalist for the Center for Maritime Strategy at the Navy League of the United States’ and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Bruce H. Lindsey, director of the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Center of Excellence (CJOS COE) and deputy commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
Carroll P. “Rick” Quade, deputy for test and evaluation (T&E) for the Department of Navy, Bonnie Green, executive director The Patuxent Partnership, take time for a photo during The Patuxent Partnership’s 2023 Defense Summit. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, left, commander of Naval Air Systems Command, led the panel discussing “Thinking Differently – Delivering outcomes that matter to the Warfighter.” Joining Chebi on stage were panelists Rear Adm. Scott Pfeiffer (Ret.), vice president of platform sustainment and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman Corp.; Rear Adm. Donald “BD” Gaddis (
Ret.), program executive officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs; Roy Harris, executive director for Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers; and Rear Adm. John Lemmon, program executive officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
Alex Lovett, director for prototypes and experiments for the Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Mission Capabilities (DCTO(MC)) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, gets a photo with MaryKay Myers, finance director at The Patuxent Partnership. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
From left, Navy Rear Adm. Bert Johnston, vice commander of Naval Air Systems Command; Steve Cricchi, Executive Director, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division; Bonnie Green, executive director The Patuxent Partnership; and Dale Sisson, technical director for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, enjoy their time at The Patuxent Partnership’s 2023 Defense Summit. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
Tom Rudowski, deputy commander of Naval Air Systems Command, delivers the closing remarks at The Patuxent Partnership’s 2023 Defense Summit. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)
Frederick “Jay” Stefany, center right, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, chats with Larry Hollingsworth, right, senior vice president at MIL Corporation and a member of The Patuxent Parthership’s Board of Directors. (Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)

