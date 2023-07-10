The Patuxent Partnership hosts 2023 Defense Summit

The Patuxent Partnership welcomed more than 250 guests to the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California June 21 for its 2023 Defense Summit on Naval Aviation and National Security.
The event, the organization’s first full-day program since 2019, featured panel discussions and guest speakers from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).
Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership, opened the program which featured addresses from former U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the keynote address from Frederick “Jay” Stefany, the acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Research Development and Acquisition, and closing remarks from Tom Rudowski, deputy commander of Naval Air Systems Command.
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit organization that works with government, industry, and academia. We are engaged in activities from advancing science and technology to growing the science, technology, engineering and math pipeline in southern Maryland.
To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.