The Patuxent Partnership hosts 2023 Defense Summit

The Patuxent Partnership welcomed more than 250 guests to the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California June 21 for its 2023 Defense Summit on Naval Aviation and National Security.

The event, the organization’s first full-day program since 2019, featured panel discussions and guest speakers from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership, opened the program which featured addresses from former U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the keynote address from Frederick “Jay” Stefany, the acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Research Development and Acquisition, and closing remarks from Tom Rudowski, deputy commander of Naval Air Systems Command.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit organization that works with government, industry, and academia. We are engaged in activities from advancing science and technology to growing the science, technology, engineering and math pipeline in southern Maryland.

