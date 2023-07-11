First Home Mortgage to open Carroll County branch

First Home Mortgage Corporation, a mortgage financing company, has announced the opening of a new branch office in Carroll County.

Leading operations at the 2 Locust Lane, Westminster, location will be RL Kyker, a loan officer with more than 17 years of experience working in the Maryland community in mortgage finance.

Founded in 1990, First Home Mortgage has 33 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions.

Kyker has previously worked for a number of leading mortgage providers. He is an active member of the Carroll County Association of Realtors, where he also serves on the Community Outreach Committee.