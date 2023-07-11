Memo: Md. 529 officials, board were on different page on plan changes

Conflicting messages from the Maryland 529 agency and the now-defunct board that oversaw the state’s college savings plans played a part in preventing account holders from accessing what they believed to be their full savings, the State Treasurer’s Office concluded in a recent memo.

“While it is not the purpose of this document to apportion blame for the current situation, it should be noted that it appears that the board and at least some members of Maryland 529 staff had different interpretations of the contract changes,” the memo states.

During a closed-session meeting in December, the board confirmed that it would approve a 6% earnings rate that, beginning Nov. 1, 2021, would be applied on account balances as of Oct. 31, 2021, with earnings compounded monthly, the memo states.

“How is that being responsible to the trust participants?” plan holder Lisa Getter Peterson said Tuesday of the board’s closed-session meeting.

Peterson said she hadn’t known exactly what the board decided during its closed-session meeting until Treasurer Dereck Davis distributed his memo on Monday.

Account holders, meanwhile, had said that Maryland 529 staff members told them the 6% earning rate would be applied on account balances from the date of contribution, the memo states.

Publicly available minutes from the Dec. 19 meeting state that the board heard advice from an attorney and then “voted to confirm the calculation so that manual account review reports could begin to be distributed.”

Plan holders said they were under the impression the rate would apply retroactively.

Earlier this year, Maryland 529 staff members and board members sat together when testifying to lawmakers about the confusion and said that it was plan holders who misunderstood their earnings rate, Del. Cathi Forbes, a Baltimore County Democrat who pushed for new oversight of the program, said Tuesday.

Former Board Chair Peter Tsirigotis resigned one day after legislators grilled him and agency members.

“The ship was not being run well,” Forbes said. “It’s really important who sits on boards overseeing state entities. It’s not an honor, it’s work.”

Maryland 529, named for a section of IRS code, offers two college savings plans. Families who have invested in the state’s prepaid college trust — which allows families to pay tuition for their children by purchasing semester credits in advance — said their earnings from years of investing were cut by tens of thousands of dollars.

Lawmakers moved responsibility for the college savings plans to the treasurer’s office after families reported that the Maryland 529 agency had blocked them from accessing their savings or frozen their earnings.

Plan holders’ frustrations continued in the weeks immediately following the shift in oversight on June 1, but Davis’ memo was a step toward assuaging their concern, they said.

Davis set a 6% annual earnings rate, compounded monthly, for contributions made before Nov. 1, 2021, that will apply retroactively to the date of contribution. The earnings rate will remain in effect for an account until benefits are withdrawn or a contract is terminated, but no later than July 1, 2024.

Davis said in a statement that his decision on the earning rates for the plans should “provide certainty and some sense of relief to account holders and the public about the next chapter.”

There will be a “period of time” before the state’s automated record-keeping system updates balances for the more than 31,000 prepaid college trust accounts, Davis said. The treasurer’s office has begun manual calculations for the more than 11,000 account holders who are likely to have beneficiaries attending school in the fall.

Davis said he has communicated with each of Maryland’s public and private institutions to “request grace” in the event that payment processing is delayed. He plans to make available a letter for account holders to provide out-of-state institutions seeking the same consideration.

Plan holders said they were thankful for the decision that Davis and his office came to, but, with tuition payments due in coming weeks, they called for swift action in making their savings available.

For Peterson, at least one unanswered question remains.

“Is anyone gonna be held accountable for this mess?” she said.