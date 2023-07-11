New Jersey lawyer indefinitely suspended for practicing in Maryland, ignoring conflict of interest

Madeleine O'Neill//July 11, 2023

New Jersey lawyer indefinitely suspended for practicing in Maryland, ignoring conflict of interest

New Jersey lawyer indefinitely suspended for practicing in Maryland, ignoring conflict of interest

By Madeleine O'Neill

//July 11, 2023

A New Jersey lawyer has been indefinitely suspended after the Maryland Supreme Court found he practiced law in Maryland without authorization and represented clients with a conflict of interest in a legal fight over a family trust.

The state’s top court found that the lawyer, George L. Farmer, committed a series of ethical violations during the complicated dispute.

According to the Maryland Supreme Court opinion, he first became involved in March 2020, when a family friend reached out to request his services. The woman, Thuan Nguyen, was the daughter-in-law of Louise Marsh, an elderly Montgomery County widow who was the beneficiary of a sizeable trust set up before her husband’s death.

Nguyen began working as a caretaker for Marsh in 2018 and later married Marsh’s son, who died in 2020, according to the opinion. As his health was failing, Nguyen retained Farmer to represent her.

Farmer then sent a letter to Marsh’s longtime lawyer, J. Laurence Kent, purportedly on behalf of Marsh, requesting copies of the trust documents and her will, and asking that Nguyen be given joint power of attorney, Justice Steven B. Gould wrote in the opinion.

When Kent refused, Farmer had Marsh officially retain him, pay $8,500 and waive the conflict of interest created by Farmer also representing Nguyen, Gould wrote.

Marsh then removed Kent as a co-trustee and added an accountant with a long professional relationship with Farmer, according to a trust amendment Farmer provided to Kent. Farmer also attempted to transfer the trust’s funds to another bank, according to the opinion.

Kent then filed an emergency petition for the appointment of a guardian for Marsh in Montgomery County Circuit Court. The petition included a certification from Marsh’s doctor that she had severe dementia and was unable to make decisions about her affairs.

The court appointed an attorney for Marsh, but Farmer continued to file papers on her behalf, according to the opinion. He did so without sponsorship from a Maryland-licensed attorney.

The circuit judge ultimately prohibited Farmer from communicating with Marsh and denied his motion for admission in Maryland courts.

Farmer later presented an invoice for more than $158,000 in legal services provided to Marsh, which a court-appointed guardian refused to pay, according to the opinion. Farmer also filed a federal lawsuit against Kent. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Karla N. Smith heard Farmer’s attorney grievance case and found that Farmer violated a number of rules of professional conduct for attorneys.

Farmer filed many objections to Smith’s findings of fact, but the Maryland Supreme Court overruled them. Smith wrote that Farmer should have recognized “the impropriety of representing both Ms. Marsh, who needed funds from the trust for her daily needs and medical care, and Ms. Nguyen, who wanted control of the trust for her own benefit.”

In addition to the conflict of interest, the Supreme Court also agreed that Farmer charged unreasonable fees, filed a frivolous lawsuit against Kent and engaged in the unauthorized practice of law.

Smith also found a series of aggravating factors that weighed against Farmer, including Marsh’s vulnerability, prior attorney discipline against Farmer and his lengthy experience practicing law. Farmer was admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey bars in 1996 and to the Colorado bar in 1999, according to the opinion.

Farmer asked the Supreme Court not to sanction him or to issue only a reprimand. The court determined an indefinite suspension was appropriate instead.

Gould wrote that Farmer continued to defend his actions and “clearly does not grasp the nature and extent of his misconduct.”

Reached by phone Tuesday, Farmer declined to comment. Acting Maryland Bar Counsel Erin Risch also declined to comment.

