Puttshack to open first Md. site in Harbor East

Puttshack, which bills itself as an upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, is coming to Baltimore.

The company announced today that it had signed a lease in Baltimore’s Harbor East and expects to open in late 2024.

The almost 25,000 square-foot space will feature three tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses powered by the brand’s Trackaball™ technology, which keeps track of players’ scores. Additionally, the venue will have two full-service bars and an outdoor patio space with seating for almost 50 patrons. A private event space with a capacity of 100 will be available as well.

Puttshack officials say the company’s appeal reflects the emerging market of competitive socializing. A few of the most popular holes include life-size beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four, and a true/false hole, all of which allow guests to enjoy the game of mini golf and compete in some of their favorite games.

The entertainment venue is set to be built within The Whitney , a five-story mixed-use property developed by Chasen Companies, which was originally home to the Meyer Seed Company.

The future venue in Baltimore will be Puttshack’s first location in Maryland. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has nine locations in the United States –– Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis –– and four in the United Kingdom.