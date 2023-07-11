ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSACTIONAL / REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATE

Mid-sized, general practice law firm seeks a transactional/real estate associate with 1-4 years of experience. The ideal candidate will have strong academic credentials and excellent research and writing skills. Must be admitted in Maryland; DC and/ or Virginia is a plus. Compensation commensurate with experience.

All applications can be sent to [email protected]

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.