Univest Financial expands into Baltimore in an uncertain economy

The crowd gathered at the opening of the Univest bank branch in Lutherville. (Submitted photo)

With loan growth slowing at community banks nationwide, it might – to laymen – seem an unusual time for a bank to be expanding.

But that’s what Univest Financial is doing. The Pennsylvania-based bank opened its first Maryland branch in, Lutherville, in May and plans to open a second branch in South Baltimore this month.

“Our plans and strategy are never really steeped in the short term,” said Matthew Cohen, executive vice president and Maryland market president at Univest, based in Souderton, Pennsylvania. “Strategy needs to outlive immediate market dynamics.”

The sequential loan growth rate for banks with less than $10 billion in assets fell to 1.3% in the first quarter of 2023, down from 3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.4% in the quarter before that, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence report released in May.

Cohen said that Univest – with approximately $7.4 billion in assets and $4.3 billion in assets under management and supervision at the end of the first quarter — has expanded organically from its base in Pennsylvania and that the “next frontier” was Maryland, specifically Baltimore.

“We’ve got a nice presence in Philly and in the Lancaster/York market,” he said. “Starting in Baltimore would just logically make sense.”

Moreover, Cohen continued, Maryland “is also a great market for business and a great market for banks, just in terms of population and industry types and stability.”

Founded in 1876, Univest has 47 branches, with all but two in Pennsylvania. In addition to the new Greenspring Valley financial center in Lutherville, the bank has a branch in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Univest plans to keep growing, Cohen said.

“Culturally, Baltimore and eventually Maryland was a very good next step for the bank’s growth trajectory,” he said.

Baltimore an attractive market

Mary Ann Scully, dean of the Rev. Joseph A. Sellinger, S.J., School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland and former chairman of the board and CEO of Howard Bank, said Baltimore is an attractive market for certain banks.

“Some of these smaller banks – the less than $20 billion banks – are looking at Baltimore and saying it’s a growth market,” she said. “This is a middle market town, not a big company town. Small and medium-sized companies often orient themselves toward smaller banks and get individualized attention.”

Likewise, while some bigger banks are moving toward automated underwriting, Scully said bankers at smaller institutions like sitting down with business customers and getting to know them.

“Character is a big part of the lending decision,” she said.

Tough time to make money

Pointing to narrowing interest rate spreads – the difference between the interest rate a bank pays to depositors and the rate it receives from borrowers – Scully said banks are having a tough time making money these days, which means they must be enterprising.

“The name of the game is, how do you grow?” Scully said. “Scale is very important. It’s more important every year.”

Said Scully: “Small banks play a role, an everlasting role, but they still need to find ways to get bigger. Organic growth in a new market that’s contiguous to your market is a tried and true way to grow and probably a lot less risky than a merger and an acquisition.”

Focus on customers

Cohen said Univest has invested significantly in technology to help its customers, be they businesses or individuals.

“The bank’s investments in digital technology have been ongoing,” he said.

Cohen noted, however, that while technology is important, it is not the only driver of business.

“You need to make investments in technology because the standard was elevated – people expect to be able to open accounts online, to be able to service themselves online – but when things go sideways, you need to be able to pick up the phone and call someone,” Cohen said. “Technology is going to become more similar across all platforms, but the people you bank with are going to become more important.”

In an unpredictable economy, it’s particularly important for businesses and individuals to have a relationship with a bank, Cohen said.

“My personal approach to it as a banker is that when there are times of uncertainty, that’s when your customers need you there more,” he said. “The more we’re talking to our customers, the more real insight we’ll get about where the economy is going. Our ability to show up for our customer base in good times and bad is what’s going to be the differentiator.”