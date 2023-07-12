Daily Record Staff//July 12, 2023
July 12, 2023
//July 12, 2023
With loan growth slowing at community banks nationwide, it might seem an unusual time for a bank to be expandi[...]
July 11, 2023
Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines.
July 11, 2023
A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of[...]
July 11, 2023
Amazon Prime Day is here. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams.
July 11, 2023
After serving as Harbor Bank of Maryland’s president and chief operating officer for nearly three years, Joh[...]
July 10, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland news.
Memo: Md. 529 officials, board were on different page on plan changes
11/7/2023
New Jersey lawyer indefinitely suspended for practicing in Maryland, ignoring co[...]
11/7/2023
Laptop owner’s privacy rights extended to copy of hard drive: Md. Supreme [...]
10/7/2023
Moore: Special session isn’t needed to address gun violence
10/7/2023
Republicans call on Moore to convene special session to address gun violence
7/7/2023
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid wil[...]
11/7/2023
Grand jury sworn could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020[...]
11/7/2023
Book sales, a lure for money and more takeaways from Supreme Court ethics invest[...]
11/7/2023
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for Tulsa Race Massacre
11/7/2023
Bank of America hit with $250M in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-di[...]
11/7/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar