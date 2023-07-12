Report: Equity law in Montgomery County closing the pay gap

Eli Kales//July 12, 2023

Report: Equity law in Montgomery County closing the pay gap

By Eli Kales

//July 12, 2023

Montgomery County’s wage gap for government employees has declined over the past few years since the passage of the Pay Equity Act to combat wage inequity related to salary history, according to a new county report.

In a news media briefing Wednesday, County Executive Marc Elrich and Director of the Office of Human Resources Terri Anderson outlined the progress that the county had made in decreasing the wage gap for government employees since the act came into effect in 2019. 

The law forbids the county government from considering or relying on an applicant’s salary history as a factor in determining employment or from seeking out salary history; prior to the law, salary history could be considered in determining the employee’s starting salary, which led to lower wages for women, specifically women of color.

Elrich said the new report signifies significant strides towards addressing and rectifying existing pay disparities among county employees, and is instrumental in promoting fairness and equity for county employees. When evaluating base pay, there is no significant wage gap, although the report considers gross pay, which is total earnings and factors such as overtime and inferential payments.

The report found that the wage gap for Montgomery County Government full-time employees in gross pay sits around $10,410, with female employees earning roughly $0.90 for each dollar earned by male employees. The county currently has roughly 8,550 full-time government employees, 37% of which are women.

These metrics portray the county government as a leader in pay equity across the county, in Maryland, and even in the county, according to Anderson. When compared to census data, the county government’s $0.90 cents to a dollar eclipse the national full-time employee rate of $0.81 for women on the male dollar, and the $0.86 that women earn compared to men in both Maryland and Montgomery County.

Prior to the passage of the bill, a 2018 report on the wage gap for county employees found that Montgomery County’s female government employees earned just $0.82 compared to the male dollar, and roughly $0.89 including controls for full-time status, years of employment, department, and interaction between gender and department.

To ensure the county government follows the law, job listings have consistent pay ranges and departments are directed not to ask for salary information for potential employees. Anderson said the county also is committed to continuing to conduct pay equity analyses to develop new strategies that will inform decisions around pay structures and policy to keep in line with the effort.

