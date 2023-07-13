Angelos, Moore say Camden Yards deal coming soon but decline to provide details

Jack Hogan//July 13, 2023

By Jack Hogan

//July 13, 2023

One day from passing a self-imposed deadline, Baltimore Orioles Chair and Managing Partner John Angelos on Thursday said in a joint statement with Gov. Wes Moore that a deal to keep the team at Camden Yards and revitalize the ballpark area is coming “soon.”

The statement didn’t provide a specific timeline for when the team expects a long-term lease agreement with the Maryland Stadium Authority might be reached, or where discussions stand.

The governor’s office could not provide a timeline and a spokesperson for the Orioles could not be reached for comment.

Angelos, according to multiple news reports, said in February that he hoped his team would have a new lease by the Major League Baseball All-Star break, which concludes Thursday.

He and Moore said in their statement that progress is being made on their vision to “expand and revitalize the Camden Yards campus.”

“What comes next for the Camden Yards campus must serve our entire community and the city as a whole,” they said. “From the ballpark and surrounding neighborhoods to Harborplace and the Inner Harbor, we are committed to making the downtown corridor a premier destination that benefits Baltimore and Maryland residents year-round.”

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in Seattle before the first pitch of the All-Star Game — in which there were four Orioles players — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he had “every confidence” the team would renew its lease and remain in Baltimore, according to a report from The Baltimore Banner.

Moore and Angelos have committed to creating a multi-decade, public-private partnership to breathe new life into the Camden Yards complex, home to the Orioles since 1992.

The team’s existing lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority is set to expire at the end of the year. A new agreement would come with $600 million from the state for upgrades, resembling what the Baltimore Ravens received after renewing its lease at M&T Bank Stadium through 2037.

In March, Angelos and Moore visited the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park and The Battery, a 2-million-square-foot area around the ballpark with shops, restaurants and a 4,000-seat concert venue.

The Orioles and the Moore administration have envisioned Camden Yards delivering a “live, work, play theme,” similar to The Battery, which they said would attract people to downtown Baltimore year-round and be a catalyst for the city’s “second renaissance.”

Uncertainty about the Orioles’ future home certainly doesn’t appear to have affected the team’s on-field performance.

Through the break, the O’s are two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for tops in the American League East. They boast baseball’s third-best winning percentage, trailing only the Braves and the Rays.

The Orioles begin the second half of their season Friday in Baltimore against the Miami Marlins.

