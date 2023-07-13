Another side of cross-examination

It can be said that the purpose of cross-examination, like all aspects of trial, is to argue the case with adroit leading questions to advance from one point to the next. Sometimes the answers are not what is expected, and the attack commences with more leading questions attempting to achieve agreement from the witness that your point is correct.

But there is another approach to fighting with questions for the answer desired. It is called understatement.

Understatement is a technique of letting the witness continue to respond to questions with answers that are not credible, allowing counsel to then focus on the lack of credibility during closing argument.

Consider two historic examples of effective use of understatement:

Weymouth Kirkland (1887-1965), the great Chicago trial lawyer, was called upon in the early 1900s to represent an insurance company in a wrongful death case. The plaintiff alleged that her husband, while on a ship, fell through the protective railing and drowned. The defense argued the husband was very much alive and had walked off the ship. This is the cross-examination of the plaintiff’s most important witness — the ship’s cook:

How long have you known Peck? Fifteen years. You knew him well? Yes sir. How did you happen to see his body? I looked out the port hole. You recognized it beyond doubt as the body of Peck? Yes sir. Did you make any outcry when you saw the body? No sir. Did you ask the captain to stop the ship? No sir. What were you doing when you happened to look out the window and saw the body? I was peeling potatoes. And when the body of your old friend Peck floated by, you just kept on peeling potatoes? Yes sir.

(Lloyd Paul Stryker, “The Art of Trial Advovacy,” 1954)

Kirkland did not specifically challenge the cook during cross-examination. He waited until closing argument. Even then, instead of specifically arguing perjury, he removed a potato and knife from his pocket and began to peel the potato. As he did this, he said to the jury, “What have we here? Who is this floating past? As I live and breathe, if it isn’t my old friend Peck! I shall tell the captain about this in the morning. In the meantime, I must go on peeling my potatoes.” Id.

Another example occurred in 1820 when many in England were mesmerized by the trial of Queen Caroline, accused of adultery by King George IV. Her lawyer was Henry Brougham, a great advocate at the Bar and subsequently Lord Chancellor of England. Brougham was confronted by purported eyewitness Theodore Majocchi, an Italian servant of the queen who claimed to have actually witnessed her adultery.

On cross-examination, Brougham asked Majocchi numerous questions, to which he should have known the answers had he truly been an eyewitness. But to these questions, he responded repeatedly: “Non mi ricordo” (I do not remember). He could not even describe the position of the queen’s and her paramour’s rooms, which he would have recalled had he been an actual witness.

Rather than attack Majocchi with further questions on cross-examination, Brougham waited for closing argument and went to work on Majocchi’s credibility full force. Here is an excerpt:

Theodore Majocchi of happy memory will be long known in this country and everywhere else, much after the manner in which the ancient sages have reached out in our day, whose names are lost in the celebrity of the little saying by which is now distinguished by mankind, and in which they were known to have embodied in the practical result of their own experience and wisdom. … My Lords, this person is a witness of great importance. He was the first called and the latest examined; continuing by the case and accompanying it throughout. … There is an end then of innocent forgetfulness, if when I come to ask where the rest slept he either tells me, ‘I do not know’ or ‘I do not recollect’ because he had known and must have recollected when he presumed to say to friends ‘those two rooms were alone near and connected, and others were distant and apart.’ When he said that, he affirmed his recollection of the proximity of those rooms and the remoteness of the others. He swore that first and afterward said ‘I know not’ and perjured himself as plainly as if he had told your Lordship someday he saw a person and the next day never saw the person in his life. (Campbell, “Lives of the Lord Chancellors,” 1869)

In conclusion, the power of understatement and tying in cross-examination with closing argument can be effective, and it should not be overlooked when appropriate.

