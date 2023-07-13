ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney, Civil Case Administrator

The Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County is seeking to hire an attorney to serve as the Civil Case Administrator for the Office of Case Management.

DUTIES MAY INCLUDE: The attorney works with the bench to develop and maintain consistent standards and procedures in civil matters to better manage case flow; ensures that cases are efficiently processed through the court while adhering to the Civil Case Management Plan; develops and oversees Alternative Dispute Resolution programs; administers grants to support program initiatives; monitors legislation that may alter the law and court procedures; monitors proposed Maryland Rules and amendments that impact court functions; reviews motion filings and makes recommendations to judges; serves as a liaison between the bench and attorneys / litigants; serves as a resource to judicial law clerks; and other duties as assigned.

The Civil Case Administrator manages a staff of two paralegals, the ADR Coordinator, and the Court Researcher.

REQUIRED: Maryland Bar admission and a minimum of three years’ experience in the practice of law. Applicants should have experience in civil law, as well as strong legal research and writing skills. Supervisory experience is preferred. Strong computer skills and proficient with Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, Access). Excellent organizational, communication (written and oral), and interpersonal skills. Ability to exercise a high degree of judgment, tact, diplomacy, and competence in dealing with judges, attorneys, court personnel, and the public. Ability to prioritize and manage multiple assignments.

SALARY/BENEFITS: This is a county grade 19 position with starting salary of $90,000 and includes county benefits.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Open until filled. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and list of three references as a SINGLE PDF document to [email protected] .

