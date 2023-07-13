D.C. lawyer suspended for practicing law in Maryland without license

Madeleine O'Neill//July 13, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

D.C. lawyer suspended for practicing law in Maryland without license

D.C. lawyer suspended for practicing law in Maryland without license

By Madeleine O'Neill

//July 13, 2023

A Washington, D.C., lawyer has been indefinitely suspended after the Maryland Supreme Court found he practiced law in Baltimore County without being licensed in the state.

The attorney, William Francis Trezevant, can petition for reinstatement in 90 days.

The high court also found that Trezevant falsely claimed he had orally moved for admission pro hac vice, and later told Maryland Bar Counsel that he had never practiced law in Maryland.

“(Trezevant) engaged in a pattern of misconduct by practicing law without authorization and making numerous misrepresentations about that fact to, among others, the court, opposing counsel, and Bar Counsel,” Justice Brynja M. Booth wrote in a 17-page opinion.

The court adopted factual findings made by Baltimore County Circuit Judge Garret P. Glennon Jr., who heard Trezevant’s attorney grievance case. Trezevant did not respond to bar counsel’s petition for disciplinary action and did not appear at the evidentiary hearing in December, according to the Supreme Court opinion.

Glennon and the justices found that Trezevant represented his great-niece in her child custody case in Baltimore County, despite not being licensed to practice law in Maryland. Trezevant was admitted to the New York Bar in 1994 and the Washington, D.C., Bar in 1996, according to the opinion.

Trezevant’s great-niece lost custody of her baby in early 2020 and was appointed a panel attorney to represent her in the legal proceedings, Booth wrote. After trying unsuccessfully to regain custody for about a year, Trezevant’s great-niece informed her panel attorney that she had retained Trezevant.

When the panel attorney contacted Trezevant to confirm that he was taking over the case, Trezevant did not disclose that he wasn’t licensed to practice in Maryland or that he was related to the client, according to the opinion.

Trezevant also appeared on behalf of his great-niece at a permanency hearing in April 2021, where he did not inform the magistrate that he wasn’t admitted in Maryland. He also did not seek special admission or file an entry of appearance in the case, Glennon found.

As the case progressed, Trezevant also told a lawyer for the Baltimore County Department of Social Services and a circuit court judge that he had filed his opinion orally before the magistrate.

When Bar Counsel investigated in response to a complaint from the circuit judge, Trezevant said that he had not engaged in the practice of law in Maryland and never represented himself as an attorney who was licensed to practice law in the state.

Glennon found that these statements were “knowingly false,” according to the Supreme Court’s opinion.

The Supreme Court agreed with Glennon that Trezevant violated ethical rules related to the unauthorized practice of law, candor to the tribunal and truthfulness in statements to others.

The court concluded that an indefinite suspension was appropriate when compared to past discipline against lawyers who practiced without being licensed in Maryland. The justices also found there were several aggravating factors against Trezevant, including a dishonest motive and his refusal to acknowledge that his conduct was wrong.

Acting Bar Counsel Erin A. Risch declined to comment. Trezevant responded to an inquiry from a reporter but did not provide a comment by deadline.

l

Related Content

Then-Gov. Larry Hogan attends a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf in 2021. (Anthony DePanise/Office of Governor)

Inside the numbers: What changed the last time Maryland built a minor-league ballpark

Supporters had forecast that Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf would spur economic growth. Ten years later,[...]

July 13, 2023
Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios on May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse

Leaders of a Hollywood actors union voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six dec[...]

July 12, 2023

$40M set for cannabis business owners in communities hurt by criminalization

A second round of grants is part of Maryland’s push to ensure the recreational cannabis industry creates opp[...]

July 12, 2023
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

3 firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ taxpayer data with Meta, lawmakers say

Three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on taxpayers to Meta, a gro[...]

July 12, 2023

Inflation hits its lowest point since early 2021 as price pressures ease

After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more [...]

July 12, 2023
HAGERSTOWN — Construction is underway on the Updegraff Building next to the new baseball stadium. (Taylor McLaughlin/Capital News Service)

New baseball stadium aims to ‘reinvent,’ revitalize Hagerstown city center

The new ballpark under construction in Hagerstown is an attempt to revitalize a city core that has been deteri[...]

July 12, 2023

Editors Picks

Angelos, Moore say Camden Yards deal coming soon but decline to provide details

13/7/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

D.C. lawyer suspended for practicing law in Maryland without license

13/7/2023

$40M set for cannabis business owners in communities hurt by criminalization

12/7/2023

Report: Equity law in Montgomery County closing the pay gap

12/7/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Memo: Md. 529 officials, board were on different page on plan changes

11/7/2023

Commentary

More News

The White House is shown in Washington on March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

No fingerprints or leads from cocaine found at White House, Secret Service says

13/7/2023

Former police chief who defended himself at trial convicted of conspiracy in Jan[...]

13/7/2023
A headline about Donald Trump is shown outside Fox News studios on Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. A New York appeals court on Feb. 14, 2023 rejected Fox News' bid to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit accusing the network of spreading lies that Smartmatic USA helped "steal" the 2020 election from Trump. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Former Trump supporter who got caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox [...]

13/7/2023
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying the ChatGPT home screen on March 17, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

ChatGPT maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories

13/7/2023
In this Dec. 4, 2008, file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Expensive court fight over Aretha Franklin’s will provides cautionary tale

13/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar