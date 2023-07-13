D.C. lawyer suspended for practicing law in Maryland without license

A Washington, D.C., lawyer has been indefinitely suspended after the Maryland Supreme Court found he practiced law in Baltimore County without being licensed in the state.

The attorney, William Francis Trezevant, can petition for reinstatement in 90 days.

The high court also found that Trezevant falsely claimed he had orally moved for admission pro hac vice, and later told Maryland Bar Counsel that he had never practiced law in Maryland.

“(Trezevant) engaged in a pattern of misconduct by practicing law without authorization and making numerous misrepresentations about that fact to, among others, the court, opposing counsel, and Bar Counsel,” Justice Brynja M. Booth wrote in a 17-page opinion.

The court adopted factual findings made by Baltimore County Circuit Judge Garret P. Glennon Jr., who heard Trezevant’s attorney grievance case. Trezevant did not respond to bar counsel’s petition for disciplinary action and did not appear at the evidentiary hearing in December, according to the Supreme Court opinion.

Glennon and the justices found that Trezevant represented his great-niece in her child custody case in Baltimore County, despite not being licensed to practice law in Maryland. Trezevant was admitted to the New York Bar in 1994 and the Washington, D.C., Bar in 1996, according to the opinion.

Trezevant’s great-niece lost custody of her baby in early 2020 and was appointed a panel attorney to represent her in the legal proceedings, Booth wrote. After trying unsuccessfully to regain custody for about a year, Trezevant’s great-niece informed her panel attorney that she had retained Trezevant.

When the panel attorney contacted Trezevant to confirm that he was taking over the case, Trezevant did not disclose that he wasn’t licensed to practice in Maryland or that he was related to the client, according to the opinion.

Trezevant also appeared on behalf of his great-niece at a permanency hearing in April 2021, where he did not inform the magistrate that he wasn’t admitted in Maryland. He also did not seek special admission or file an entry of appearance in the case, Glennon found.

As the case progressed, Trezevant also told a lawyer for the Baltimore County Department of Social Services and a circuit court judge that he had filed his opinion orally before the magistrate.

When Bar Counsel investigated in response to a complaint from the circuit judge, Trezevant said that he had not engaged in the practice of law in Maryland and never represented himself as an attorney who was licensed to practice law in the state.

Glennon found that these statements were “knowingly false,” according to the Supreme Court’s opinion.

The Supreme Court agreed with Glennon that Trezevant violated ethical rules related to the unauthorized practice of law, candor to the tribunal and truthfulness in statements to others.

The court concluded that an indefinite suspension was appropriate when compared to past discipline against lawyers who practiced without being licensed in Maryland. The justices also found there were several aggravating factors against Trezevant, including a dishonest motive and his refusal to acknowledge that his conduct was wrong.

Acting Bar Counsel Erin A. Risch declined to comment. Trezevant responded to an inquiry from a reporter but did not provide a comment by deadline.