Johns Hopkins Healthcare expands into Pennsylvania under new name

Johns Hopkins Healthcare is expanding into South Central Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley under the name Johns Hopkins Health Plans.

Johns Hopkins Health Plans said it will offer Medicare Advantage plans, an employer group plan for Johns Hopkins Medicine employees, a Medicaid managed care organization and a health plan for active-duty family members, military retirees, and their families in its expanded footprint.

The expanded coverage includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh and York counties.

“Our new name better captures our core business, which is helping our plan members access the top-tier health care and the celebrated clinical and research assets of Johns Hopkins,” said J.P. Holland, CEO of Johns Hopkins Health Plans. “We are committed to offering access to person-centric, effectively coordinated health care and, as a result, we are further strengthening our capabilities to serve more people throughout the Mid-Atlantic.”

The organization’s joint ownership by the Johns Hopkins Health System and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine remains unchanged, and its more than 470,000 members will see no changes to their health plan benefits or network. Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other providers.

“Johns Hopkins Health Plans offers access to world-renowned quality of care, with a local focus and a national presence,” said Dr. Marketa Wills, Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ chief medical officer. “With an experienced team of top administrators, we offer health plans that are exceptional advocates for our members, especially because of our intimate connection to Johns Hopkins Medicine and its research-backed approaches to both individual care and population health.”

Over the next few years, Johns Hopkins Health Plans said members will see enhanced scheduling functions and easier tools through the organization’s system upgrades.