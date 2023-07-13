Law digest — Md. Supreme Court, Appellate Court — July 13, 2023

Maryland Supreme Court

Criminal; withdrawal of consent to search: Where a man initially consented to the government copying his hard drive so that it could be searched, but then withdrew that consent before the government examined the data, he retained an expectation of privacy in the data that had not been searched. State v. McDonnell, No. 36, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed July 7, 2023).

Sanctions; practice without admission: Where an attorney who was not admitted to practice law in Maryland nevertheless represented his great-niece in child custody hearings without moving for admission pro hac vice, and then knowingly and intentionally misrepresented his admission status on multiple occasions, he was indefinitely suspended with the right to petition for reinstatement after 90 days. Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland v. Trezevant, AG No. 12, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed July 7, 2023).

Maryland Appellate Court

Criminal; hearsay portion of 911 call: Where a 911 call contained both hearsay and excited utterances and present sense impressions, the trial judge did not err when she undertook a meticulous examination of the phone call and produced a surgical redaction of the bad hearsay from the good hearsay to be played for the jury. Mason v. State, No. 1198, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed July 6, 2023).

Criminal; voluntariness jury instruction: Where the defendant argued the trial court should have instructed the jury on the voluntariness of his confession, but there was no indication of inducement or coercion, the trial court did not err in not giving the instruction. Covel v. State, No. 1094, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed July 7, 2023).

Maryland Supreme Court

Criminal

Withdrawal of consent to search

BOTTOM LINE: Where a man initially consented to the government copying his hard drive so that it could be searched, but then withdrew that consent before the government examined the data, he retained an expectation of privacy in the data that had not been searched.

CASE: State v. McDonnell, No. 36, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed July 7, 2023) (Judges Fader, WATTS, Hotten, Booth, Biran, Gould, Eaves).

FACTS: In this case, the court must determine what protection, if any, the Fourth Amendment provides to a person who voluntarily consents to the government seizing his laptop computer, creating an exact copy of its hard drive, and searching the data on it, but who, after the copy is made but before the government has examined the data, withdraws the consent.

The court must decide whether, for Fourth Amendment purposes, the consensual creation of a copy of the hard drive permanently eliminates the laptop owner’s privacy interest in the data on the hard drive, i.e., what impact the owner’s withdrawal of consent has on the government’s right to examine the data on the copy.

The circuit court denied Mr. McDonnell’s motion to suppress. On Dec. 1, 2022, the Appellate Court of Maryland reversed the circuit court’s judgment.

LAW: To date, relatively few courts have grappled with the effect of governmental copying of a hard drive from a computer or cell phone on a person’s privacy interest in the information stored therein. Some state high courts have rejected the argument that a defendant does “not have a legitimate expectation of privacy in” a copy of a hard drive from the defendant’s computer because the defendant “did not create, own, or have lawful access to it.” Other courts have held, however, that “revocation of consent does not require the suppression of evidence already lawfully obtained” and that “a valid consent to search carries with it the right to examine and photocopy.”

This court holds that Mr. McDonnell had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the digital data stored on his laptop, and, as such, in the data stored on the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command, or USACIDC’s, copy of his laptop’s hard drive. Mr. McDonnell’s reasonable expectation of privacy was not eliminated by the making of a copy of his hard drive because the data was not searched or exposed prior to his revocation of consent.

Central to this holding is this court’s conclusion that Mr. McDonnell’s privacy interest is in the data on his hard drive, not just the particular computer or apparatus on which the data is stored (his original or USACIDC’s copy). To accept the state’s stance—i.e., that Mr. McDonnell irrevocably lost all privacy interest in the data on his hard drive when he allowed USACIDC to copy it—would be to permit a limitless search through vast quantities and a varied array of personal data that the Supreme Court of the United States has characterized as consisting of more information than would be found in an exhaustive search of a person’s home. Absent a warrant supported by probable cause or an exception to the warrant requirement, the Fourth Amendment does not permit such an unfettered governmental intrusion of a person’s “private sphere[.]”

Obviously, in this case, if any data had been revealed prior to the revocation of Mr. McDonnell’s consent, that data would have lost any reasonable expectation of privacy that was previously attached to it. That is because, as to that data, Mr. McDonnell’s privacy interest would have been eliminated. And lawfully so, because USACIDC had the authority, while Mr. McDonnell’s consent was in effect, to search and examine his data. In such a scenario, the cat could not be put back into the bag. As to data that was not exposed before the withdrawal of consent, however, Mr. McDonnell retained an expectation of privacy.

Judgment of the Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed.

Sanctions

Practice without admission

BOTTOM LINE: Where an attorney who was not admitted to practice law in Maryland nevertheless represented his great-niece in child custody hearings without moving for admission pro hac vice, and then knowingly and intentionally misrepresented his admission status on multiple occasions, he was indefinitely suspended with the right to petition for reinstatement after 90 days.

CASE: Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland v. Trezevant, AG No. 12, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed July 7, 2023) (Judges Fader, Watts, Hotten, BOOTH, Biran, Gould, Eaves).

FACTS: The Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland filed a petition for disciplinary or remedial action against William Francis Trezevant, an attorney not licensed to practice law in Maryland, alleging that he represented his great-niece in child custody hearings in the circuit court without moving for admission pro hac vice, and that he knowingly and intentionally misrepresented his admission status on multiple occasions.

The hearing judge assigned to this matter found by clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Trezevant committed all of the violations alleged by the commission. The hearing judge also found the presence of six aggravating factors and one mitigating factor. Bar counsel recommends a sanction of indefinite suspension with the right to petition for reinstatement in 90 days. Mr. Trezevant never answered the petition, did not appear at the evidentiary hearing, did not file exceptions to the hearing judge’s findings of fact and conclusions of law and waived oral argument before this court.

LAW: The court agrees with the hearing judge’s conclusion that Mr. Trezevant violated Rules 5.5(a), Md. Code, Bus. Occup. & Prof. Article § 10-601, Rule 1.16(a)(1), Rule 8.4(b), Rule 8.1(a) and that he twice violated Rule 3.3(a)(1) and Rule 4.1(a)(1).

The hearing judge found that bar counsel had proven the existence of six aggravating factors: (1) a dishonest motive; (2) a pattern of misconduct; (3) multiple offenses; (4) bad faith obstruction of the disciplinary proceeding; (5) refusal to acknowledge the wrongful nature of one’s conduct and (6) substantial experience in the practice of law. This court concludes that there is clear and convincing evidence in the record to support the hearing judge’s findings on all six factors.

Mr. Trezevant’s dishonest motive was demonstrated by his intentional concealment of his inability to practice law in Maryland and misrepresentation that he had been allowed to appear in C.A.’s case by the magistrate at the April hearing. He engaged in a pattern of misconduct by practicing law without authorization and making numerous misrepresentations about that fact to the court, opposing counsel and bar counsel. He committed multiple offenses for the reasons provided above.

His misrepresentations to bar counsel amounted to bad faith obstruction of this disciplinary proceeding. Mr. Trezevant has not acknowledged the wrongful nature of his conduct, let alone participated in this proceeding. Lastly, Mr. Trezevant is an experienced attorney, having first been admitted to the New York Bar nearly 30 years ago.

Mr. Trezevant did not participate in the evidentiary hearing in this matter, and therefore did not present any evidence concerning mitigating factors. Bar Counsel represented to the hearing judge that Mr. Trezevant had no prior disciplinary complaints. Based upon Bar Counsel’s representation, the hearing judge found the presence of one mitigating factor: the absence of a prior disciplinary record. This court agrees with the hearing judge’s finding.

The court concludes that Mr. Trezevant’s unauthorized practice of law, misrepresentations to the court, opposing counsel and Bar Counsel, together with the presence of the aggravating factors described above, warrant an indefinite suspension with the right to petition for reinstatement after 90 days.

Indefinite suspension with the right to petition for reinstatement after 90 days.

Maryland Appellate Court

Criminal

Hearsay portion of 911 call

BOTTOM LINE: Where a 911 call contained both hearsay and excited utterances and present sense impressions, the trial judge did not err when she undertook a meticulous examination of the phone call and produced a surgical redaction of the bad hearsay from the good hearsay to be played for the jury.

CASE: Mason v. State, No. 1198, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed July 6, 2023) (Judges Leahy, Beachley, MOYLAN).

FACTS: Troy Mason was convicted in the circuit court by a jury of a single count of second-degree assault.

LAW: Appellant first argues that the trial judge erroneously failed to grant a mistrial when it was discovered that the fourth page of a four-page police report was incorrect and had been filed by mistake. While the trial judge decided that the state was responsible for the entire misunderstanding, she concluded that its botched report had been an inadvertent mistake on its part and was not the result of any insidious or nefarious plot to subvert the defense of the case.

She gave the defense the full opportunity to explore just why the state’s mistake had been made and then to go forward using the corrected information. Her finding that the glitch was an inadvertent mistake was not clearly erroneous. Her final ruling that a mistrial would not be declared, therefore, was accordingly not an abuse of discretion.

Appellant next argues that the state was erroneously permitted to present hearsay evidence contained in a 911 call. Parts of the 911 call were excited utterances and/or present sense impressions. Other parts of the 911 call, on the other hand, did not qualify as exemptions from the hearsay rule’s exclusionary ban. The trial judge, with the vigorous participation of counsel for both the appellant and the state, undertook a meticulous examination of the phone call, line by line and at times word by word, and produced a surgical redaction of the bad hearsay from the good hearsay.

Challenged by a mixed bag of both admissible and inadmissible hearsay from a single out of court declarant, the appellant simplistically urged an “all-or-nothing” approach. Not surprisingly, he opted, moreover, for that “all-or-nothing” approach’s “nothing” alternative. Ideally, however, a fully informed trial both welcomes and needs a more prudent approach by which the bad hearsay may safely be jettisoned even as the good hearsay is economically salvaged. That, of course, is the mission of careful redaction, a mission that was commendably and carefully accomplished in this case.

The appellant’s third contention is that the trial judge erroneously failed to give the jury an instruction on self-defense. Ms. G. herself testified that after she hit the appellant with the fan, she quickly went to walk out of the room. She never said that he hit her at that point. This is all the evidence there was on this issue. The appellant had no need for a justifying defense because, according to the testimony of both the appellant and Ms. G., there was no action of his at that point that needed justifying.

In declining to give the self-defense instruction, the trial judge’s reasoning is in full accord with that of this court. Self-defense is a justification for assaultive behavior. The trial judge found that no assaultive behavior had occurred, certainly none in particularized response to having been hit by the fan.

Appellant finally argues that the trial judge erroneously allowed a police officer to testify to statements made by the complaining witness during the course of the investigation. This court finds no error in the admission of the testimony. Even if, for argument’s sake, there had been error, such error would have been harmless. And, moreover, the appellant failed adequately to preserve this contention for appellate review.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Carroll County affirmed.

Criminal

Voluntariness jury instruction

BOTTOM LINE: Where the defendant argued the trial court should have instructed the jury on the voluntariness of his confession, but there was no indication of inducement or coercion, the trial court did not err in not giving the instruction.

CASE: Covel v. State, No. 1094, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed July 7, 2023) (Judges Graeff, Tang, RAKER).

FACTS: Anderson Lee Covel Jr. was convicted in the circuit court of first-degree murder, use of a handgun in commission of a crime and possession of a regulated firearm by a disqualified person.

LAW: There are two distinct methods for admission of video evidence in Maryland: the pictorial testimony method, where video evidence is admitted through the testimony of a witness with firsthand personal knowledge, and the silent witness method, when a witness can speak to the reliability and authenticity of the system used to procure the video.

Appellant argues that Mr. Nock could not have provided the proper foundation to admit the surveillance video under the silent witness method because he lacked sufficient knowledge regarding the technical aspects of the video’s operation. Mr. Nock’s testimony addressed the general reliability of the system. He testified to the scope of the system and the method he used in recording. Additionally, he viewed the events directly after the shooting live. In addition, the recording accurately displayed what he had viewed. The trial court did not abuse its discretion in admitting the video under the silent witness theory.

Appellant next contends that the trial court erred in failing to include paragraph two of the voluntariness jury instruction MPJI-CR § 3:18. The primary difference between the federal constitutional test and the Maryland common law test is “that constitutional voluntariness does not require that all promises, threats, or inducements render a confession involuntary; instead, the federal constitution requires only that courts consider promises, threats, or inducements as part of the totality of the circumstances that courts must look at to determine voluntariness.”

Appellant relies solely on the omission in the jury instruction relating to state common law voluntariness grounds for asserting that his confessions were not freely and voluntarily given. Specifically, appellant contends that a jury could have found the statements were the product of force or inducements and therefore, he was entitled to the omitted portion of the pattern instruction because the issue was generated by the evidence.

The transcript of the interview between the detective and appellant gives no indication of inducement or coercion. There was no suggestion of any benefit to the appellant, which is at the core of Maryland’s common law voluntariness inquiry. Consequently, the trial court did not err in finding that there was insufficient evidence of coercion, inducement, or benefit to instruct the jury on paragraph two of the MJPI-CR § 3:18.

Appellant next argues that the evidence was insufficient to support the conviction of first-degree murder and the use of a handgun in commission of a crime of violence. Appellant asserts that the evidence against him is merely circumstantial and cannot give rise to an inference of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The evidence in this case is circumstantial. The police were unable to retrieve a gun or to secure a confession. There was no eyewitness who could confirm that appellant was the shooter. However, the evidence is not merely speculative and there is ample evidence that could convince a rational trier of fact of appellant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Appellant’s final argument is that the trial court erred by allowing the firearms examiner, Daniel Lamont, to testify beyond the scope of his accepted expertise. Appellant asserts that Mr. Lamont was accepted as an expert only in the field of identification and operability of firearms. Appellant argues that for Mr. Lamont to testify that his microscopic comparison of the cartridge casings found at the scene bore similar characteristics of Glock type firearms, he should have been admitted as an expert in tool markings.

This distinction is semantic and not significant enough to warrant a disturbance of the trial court’s discretion. Mr. Lamont was qualified to testify regarding the identification and operability of firearms. That would include their discharge, the appearance of the bullet casings and the ability to opine that the casings were consistent with Glock type firearms.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City affirmed.