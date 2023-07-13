Maryland announces first heat-related death of year

Associated Press//July 13, 2023

By Associated Press

//July 13, 2023

Maryland announced the first heat-related death of the year in the state on Thursday.

A 52-year-old man died in Cecil County, the state’s health department said.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death of the season,” said Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Maryland’s deputy secretary for public health services. “As we experience more hot days like today, this tragedy reminds us of how important it is to take every precaution to avoid overheating. Also, be sure to check on family and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness.”

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 90s in Maryland on Thursday. From May through September, Maryland’s health department monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death.

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly on Feb. 21, 2023, in Annapolis, after the legislature re-elected him to a four-year term. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Memo: Md. 529 officials, board were on different page on plan changes

11/7/2023

Commentary

