PART TIME ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI MARYLAND SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

ADVERTISEMENT

PART TIME ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI MARYLAND SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Part Time Assistant Attorney General VI position for the Maryland School for the Deaf.

Closing Date Friday, July 28, 2023.

See full ad at

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.