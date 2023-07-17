BioFactura, CuraTeQ sign exclusive license for Crohn’s disease drug

Frederick-based BioFactura Inc. Monday announced CuraTeQ Biologics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, has entered into an exclusive license to commercialize BFI-751, BioFactura’s proposed biosimilar to Stelara (Ustekinumab).

Ustekinumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody that works by blocking both facinterleukins IL-12 and IL-23 and is used for treating Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The global drug sales of Ustekinumab stood at close to 10 billion in 2022 presenting a significant opportunity with a good number of indications and a wider use.

Under the terms of the agreement, CuraTeQ has been granted exclusive license rights to commercialize BFI-751 in all major regulated markets including the U.S., European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and certain other semi-regulated and emerging markets worldwide. Additionally, CuraTeQ will have the global manufacturing rights for this product, which will be produced at CuraTeQ facilities in Hyderabad, India.

BioFactura plans to begin a global Phase 3 trial of the product as the next logical milestone in development. CuraTeQ intends to file this product in India and Emerging Markets as early as in 2024 and the regulated markets filing is expected to begin in 2026. BioFactura will receive license fees not exceeding $33.5 million spread across different milestones leading to commercialization and will obtain up to 43% profit sharing depending on the territory.