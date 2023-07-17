Moore appoints 2 new members to MLSC board

Daily Record Staff//July 17, 2023

Home>Government>

Moore appoints 2 new members to MLSC board

Moore appoints 2 new members to MLSC board

By Daily Record Staff

//July 17, 2023

Gov. Wes Moore named Terry V. Jackson of Harford County and Michael Bellis of St. Mary’s County as new members of the board of directors at the Maryland Legal Services Corp. (MLSC).

In addition, Debra A. Thomas Esq. of Baltimore was elected board chair and Allison Banks of Baltimore was elected treasurer.

Clockwise, from upper left, Terry Jackson, Michael Bellis, Allison Banks and Debra Thomas.

Jackson is an accounting and finance professional with many years of experience helping organizations with financial analysis, reporting, auditing, and strategic planning. He serves as an accountant with the NASA, with prior federal experience at the Peace Corps and the Department of Justice. He previously served as the treasurer and CFO for the Town of Bladensburg and as assistant controller of CBS Radio Inc. Jackson is a Certified Government Financial Manager and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in professional accounting from Strayer University.

Bellis is the executive director of the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation, where he leads the fundraising, grant acquisition and volunteer services of a community hospital serving Charles County. He has previously held leadership roles at the College of Southern Maryland and as executive director of United Way of Charles County, where he orchestrated the merger of three separate organizations to form United Way of Southern Maryland. He serves as vice-chair and commissioner for the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County and previously served on the executive committee for the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, the Charles County Local Management Board and the Charles County Homeless and Emergency Shelter Committee. Bellis holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Thomas, owner of the Law Offices of Debra A. Thomas P.C. in Towson, has served on the MLSC board since 2020 and also serves as a Hearing Examiner for the Baltimore City Employees’ and the Fire and Police Department Retirement Systems, a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission of Baltimore County and a member of the advisory council for NOTA at M&T Bank. Thomas has chaired the Family Law Committee of the Bar Association of Baltimore City and the Bench/Bar Committee of the Baltimore County Bar Association. She is a member of the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys and a former President of the Baltimore Chapter of Jack and Jill Inc. Thomas received a bachelor’s degree from Goucher College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Banks is an information technology professional for NeoSystems LLC, a cloud hosting provider in the Washington metro area. She has decades of experience providing financial analysis, ERP Software consulting and managed IT and security compliance support of government contractors and nonprofit organizations. Banks has served on the MLSC board since 2021 and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Penn State University and a master’s degree in financial management from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

p

Related Content

The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Republicans move to stop FBI’s new headquarters after Trump probes

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is elevating a once-fringe conservative proposal to upend the FBI.

July 17, 2023

Montgomery County to vote on anti-rent gouging bill after months of deliberations

Montgomery County Council will vote on a new rent stabilization bill Tuesday, seeking to end months of negotia[...]

July 17, 2023
A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting in Baltimore on July 2, 2023. Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

After mass shooting, Baltimore leaders slam police for inadequate response

Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded [...]

July 17, 2023
This Feb. 3, 2012, file photo shows FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Updated criteria for new FBI headquarters announced, boosting Maryland locations

The General Services Administration announced changes in criteria for choosing a location for a new FBI headqu[...]

July 17, 2023

Kamala Harris visits Coppin State to announce $20B for clean energy projects

The Biden administration is making available $20 billion for clean energy projects such as residential heat pu[...]

July 14, 2023
The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone in New York on Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether ChatGPT creator OpenAI violated consum[...]

July 14, 2023

Editors Picks

MSBA expands board with eye on diversity, though critics have concerns

17/7/2023

Montgomery County to vote on anti-rent gouging bill after months of deliberation[...]

17/7/2023

Md. small towns seek economic development while preserving rural character

14/7/2023

Judge consolidates 2 gun lawsuits against Md., including from NRA

14/7/2023

Ravenell appealing money laundering conviction to U.S. Supreme Court after 4th C[...]

14/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

Store that sold Alex Murdaugh’s son beer must pay $15M to family of teen k[...]

17/7/2023
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. (U.S. Senate via AP)

Spotlight on judge in Trump documents case intensifies after controversial earli[...]

17/7/2023
The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Republicans move to stop FBI’s new headquarters after Trump probes

17/7/2023
A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

Appeals court pauses order limiting Biden administration contact with social med[...]

17/7/2023

Man who took photo from Pelosi’s office is sentenced for Capitol riot role

14/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar